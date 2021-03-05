Local healthcare officials say it's too soon to lift Tulsa's mask mandate, Bynum says

The mayor’s COVID-19 working group met Friday but made no determination as to whether to end the city’s mask mandate before it is set to expire at the end of April.
“No one is recommending that at this point,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. ”We will keep tracking the data alongside our local health care experts. Things have improved very rapidly, but we have to make sure it stays that way.”
Bynum said it was the unanimous recommendation of the health care officials in the meeting to keep the mask mandate in effect through spring break and St. Patrick’s Day.
“They want to make sure our trajectory doesn’t reverse itself,” Bynum said. “Our group agreed with that recommendation.”
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said that while he’s encouraged by the vaccination rates and other data he is seeing, it’s important for the public to continue to abide by the three Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
“The pandemic is going to be here until we achieve some modicum of herd immunity,” Dart said. “It will take a while to get there.”
Friday’s COVID-19 working group meeting comes on the heels of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he is ending that state’s mask mandate effective Wednesday. Oklahoma has never had a statewide mask mandate. Tulsa implemented its mandate in July.
Oklahoma continues to see a decline in new infections. The state Health Department reported 917 new cases Friday, the eighth day in a row Oklahoma has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of daily reported cases is 648.
As of Friday, a total of 7,194 COVID-19-related deaths had been reported in Oklahoma.
Tulsa County reported 102 new cases on Friday. The region is averaging about 87 new confirmed infections per day, according to OSDH data. That is the lowest rate seen since mid-June.
The mayor’s working group comprises hospital officials, health care experts, city councilors and the mayor.
