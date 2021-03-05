Local healthcare officials say it's too soon to lift Tulsa's mask mandate, Bynum says

The mayor’s COVID-19 working group met Friday but made no determination as to whether to end the city’s mask mandate before it is set to expire at the end of April.

“No one is recommending that at this point,” said Mayor G.T. Bynum. ”We will keep tracking the data alongside our local health care experts. Things have improved very rapidly, but we have to make sure it stays that way.”

Bynum said it was the unanimous recommendation of the health care officials in the meeting to keep the mask mandate in effect through spring break and St. Patrick’s Day.

“They want to make sure our trajectory doesn’t reverse itself,” Bynum said. “Our group agreed with that recommendation.”

Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said that while he’s encouraged by the vaccination rates and other data he is seeing, it’s important for the public to continue to abide by the three Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.

“The pandemic is going to be here until we achieve some modicum of herd immunity,” Dart said. “It will take a while to get there.”