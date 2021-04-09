Lisa Ford's journey to BA Council seat started with a bit of graffiti

Ford agreed. She said she ran on a tagline of "One BA" in response to the fallout from the mask mandate that never came to be.

"I just felt like we were so divided," Ford said, acknowledging the passion on both sides of the issue. "It just split our town apart."

"We obviously need to start bridging the gap," Wimpee said. "2020 was divisive and hostile in so many ways. … We need to not let our guard down but get back to fellowship."

If anything good came from the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was a booming economy relative to surrounding areas that halted most business operations and a chance to educate the masses on how the city functions, Gillespie said.

"There are people in our city that would have never been engaged but now are," she said. “The more people that learn about how our city runs and why public safety is so important and how things are paid for, that is a really good thing.”

Moving forward, the women expressed their desires to focus on the city's infrastructure planning and development, including water treatment plants, as well as investments in public safety as the community continues to grow.

"I see (Ford) as just fitting right in," Wimpee said. "She's a quick learner, and she loves our city."