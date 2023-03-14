If state Senate Bill 397 becomes law, minors won’t be able to access large sections of the Tulsa City-County Library system without written permission from a parent or guardian.

It’s not a future the library’s CEO, Kimberly Johnson, likes to think about, but she has no choice. And the regulations would not stop there.

TCCL would have to appoint a committee to inventory its more than 1 million materials — including its entire youth collection, from easy picture books to young adult nonfiction — and designate them according to the following ratings: Elementary, Junior High, Under 16, and Juniors and Seniors.

Materials designated for “Juniors and Seniors” would have to be placed in an area accessible only to library staff. People younger than 18 would need written permission from a parent or guardian to access them.

SB 397 defines materials in the “Juniors and Seniors” section as content that “may include some material not suitable for minors.”

“Putting things in perspective, TCCL owns 1.2 million physical items, all of which would be impacted by the requirement of the bill,” Johnson said in an email. ”Three hundred eighty-seven thousand of our materials will need to be reclassified by a system that doesn’t exist.

“The remaining 741,000 items in the adult collection, based on the bill, would need to be in the section of the library accessible only to library staff.”

The measure also would prohibit materials that include “content that the average person age eighteen (18) or older applying contemporary community standards would find has a predominant tendency to appeal to a prurient interest in sex.”

“Library staff will be required to check the identification of the more than 4,000 adults and children who visit the library daily to determine if materials of interest are appropriate for their age,” Johnson said.

Under the proposed legislation, the inventory would have to begin by Sept. 1 and be completed by July 1, 2024. Johnson said that would cost taxpayers money and would require more personnel and more space at each of the Tulsa City-County Library system’s 24 locations.

“Most importantly, if passed, this bill infringes on the rights of the people to open access and freedom of information — values that public libraries support and uphold,” Johnson said.

The state Senate last week voted 35-10 to approve SB 397, which also would place similar requirements on public school and charter school libraries.

The bill’s author, Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a press release issued by his office after the vote, Hamilton said parents across Oklahoma are worried about the materials their children could access at libraries.

“Parents know what is best for their child,” Hamilton said. “This measure would ease their worries about what they may be able to get their hands on at school or at a local library.

“If they feel their student is at the level to read certain books, then they can provide them and offer guidance to their child, but taxpayer dollars should not be used to purchase or provide obscene and offensive material to students who are not old enough to be exposed to those explicit or inappropriate subjects.”

Sen. Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, voted in favor of the bill. He said he's heard competing views on the issue from librarians and parents and likes the fact that the bill would give local communities control over the content in their libraries.

"To me that was the main attraction is that a local committee would be establishing the rules for their community and it's not the Legislature telling somebody what to do," Rader said.

The Tulsa City-County Library system, like most public libraries, already categorizes materials by age groups and format. Adult books and juvenile, tween and young adult books are shelved in different sections of the library, except young adult nonfiction, which is filed with adult nonfiction.

The library system also has a document readers can fill out when they have a concern about a book or other material. Since Jan. 1, 2022, 14 "Request for Reconsideration" forms have been submitted. During that time, more than 7 million items have been checked out or renewed.

Concerns ranged from the depiction of a kidnapped child in “FBI Heroes” to the transgender themes in “I’m Not a Girl: A Transgender Story” and other books to the faith-based message in “The Berenstain Bears Learn to Share.”

Several of the requests sought to have materials moved to what the reader believed were more age-appropriate sections of the library; only one reader requested that a book be removed from the library. Ultimately, the five-person committee that reviews the requests moved one book to a different section of the library.

“The library recognizes that determining the appropriate age or grade level of material can be a matter of judgment. With the aid of professional tools and reviews, library selectors use their training, knowledge and the designation from published works to assign materials to a specific category,” Johnson said. “Adults are encouraged to make their own judgments based on what they know about their children and ask for assistance from librarians to discover materials right for their children.”

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith has served several stints on the TCCL commission. She said she has complete confidence that library staff shelves books in the appropriate areas.

“My parents never had an issue with what I read, and these efforts show a lack of trust for the judgment of today’s parents, librarians and educators,” Keith said. “These attempts to censor and control what people read is taking us back to dark times in history.”

TCCL officials say they were not consulted before SB 397 was proposed but that they remain open to discussing the implications of the proposed legislation.

“We look forward to engaging with legislators so they are fully informed of the impact that SB 397 would have on public libraries," Johnson said.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he shares lawmakers' goal of keeping sexual material out of the hands of children but that he could not support legislation such as SB 397 without legislators first consulting with affected libraries.

"I can't imagine applying a one-size-fits-all approach to regulating any service that is critical to informing an educated citizenry without consulting those impacted," Bynum said. "To my knowledge the Tulsa City-County Library — one of the largest library systems in Oklahoma — has not been consulted on the practical consequences of this legislation.

"It is my hope that Tulsa-area legislators will insist upon our library system's input to ensure no unintended consequences occur as a result of this legislation's adoption."

