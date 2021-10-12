Lawmakers hear about pandemic-caused learning loss, air old gripes about education system

"My three daughters' school was in-person most of the year," Cammack said, "but depending on the kiddo — I had a third-grader, a second-grader and a kindergartner — I had one quarantined for a couple of weeks, and then they were back (in school). And then I had another one quarantined, and then they were back. But in talking with each other and talking to other states, having that in-person instruction matters.

"One of the most strong takeaways is that children need to be with their peers in front of a teacher that they trust," said Hofmeister.

The latter part of the equation has been the tough one, she said.

"Even when you're in person, you may not have your teacher there because your teacher is ill or quarantined," she said.

Although not mentioned Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools has come under particular criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt and some Republican lawmakers for remaining in distance learning for an entire calendar year as a safety precaution and because of a shortage of teachers and staff caused by COVID-19.

Other area districts have remained open to various degrees but have closed individual schools and even entire districts for periods of time for the same reasons.