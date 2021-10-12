Lawmakers hear about pandemic-caused learning loss, air old gripes about education system

The COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to hinder student learning, education leaders and policy experts agreed Tuesday while offering differing views on the extent of the setbacks.
"We all knew the disruptions and trauma associated with the pandemic would exact a toll, and indeed they have," State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told a joint legislative hearing.
"Like other states across the nation, the assessments confirm that our students paid a significant price in learning loss in some cases. In other cases, not as much."
As a whole, results of tests taken last spring were down sharply from previous years. But Hofmeister and two of her chief deputies said not all schools were affected the same, nor were all students or groups of students.
Some Republican lawmakers pressed the education officials on whether those discrepancies corresponded with schools or districts that remained closed most of the past year; they were told that was still being sorted out and in any event was proving more complicated than one might think.
"The challenge is that there were pockets of students who were quarantined at different times, so it looks different," said Maria Cammack, deputy superintendent of assessment, accountability, data systems and research. "At the state level, we don't have all that information to make those claims.
"My three daughters' school was in-person most of the year," Cammack said, "but depending on the kiddo — I had a third-grader, a second-grader and a kindergartner — I had one quarantined for a couple of weeks, and then they were back (in school). And then I had another one quarantined, and then they were back. But in talking with each other and talking to other states, having that in-person instruction matters.
"One of the most strong takeaways is that children need to be with their peers in front of a teacher that they trust," said Hofmeister.
The latter part of the equation has been the tough one, she said.
"Even when you're in person, you may not have your teacher there because your teacher is ill or quarantined," she said.
Although not mentioned Tuesday, Tulsa Public Schools has come under particular criticism from Gov. Kevin Stitt and some Republican lawmakers for remaining in distance learning for an entire calendar year as a safety precaution and because of a shortage of teachers and staff caused by COVID-19.
Other area districts have remained open to various degrees but have closed individual schools and even entire districts for periods of time for the same reasons.
Hofmeister's battles with Stitt and lawmakers over COVID policy prompted her last week to switch party affiliation from Republican to Democrat and announce that she is challenging Stitt's reelection next year. She says his unwillingness to take a more forceful role in prevention has actually extended school closures and missed days.
It's not surprising, then, that Hofmeister's reception at the Republican-dominated hearing turned a bit chilly. The lawmakers brought their in-house expert, a Ph.D. candidate working for the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, who said virtual learning in Texas has not worked too well.
Although the session was supposed to be about COVID-19 learning loss and how to overcome it, the discussion quickly turned to old complaints about prepandemic test scores and why high school students aren't taking more math.
"(Constituents) have seen massive amounts of money (spent) for years, and the numbers aren't there," said Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.
One of public education's most frequent critics, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said it was "not accurate" to blame COVID-19 for the system's failures.
"We were below the national average well before COVID," he said. "Before we pretend that this COVID is some kind of anomaly, that that's all of a sudden the reason our kids are struggling, … pretending we weren't already struggling (to meet national standards), … I don't think that helps us solve the problem."
"We were not, and are not, competitive nationally, let alone globally," Hofmeister replied. "But you cannot do that without teachers. This is why talking about how to hang onto our educators, our teachers, well-equipped and -resourced teachers, was the first priority."
