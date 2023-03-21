OKLAHOMA CITY — Two state lawmakers on Tuesday said concerns about a new statewide health information exchange are unfounded and based on misinformation.

The GOP lawmakers who said the exchange could revolutionize health care in Oklahoma expressed frustration that a flood of criticism is emerging after the Health Care Authority has been working for more than a year to implement this program.

There has been a groundswell of opposition to the exchange in recent weeks, namely from mental health professionals who don't want to be forced to participate because they feel it could compromise patients' personal information.

Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, said some providers are letting their emotions, not the facts, guide their judgment.

"They need to stop, take a deep breath and read the rules and read the law and they will see that their fears and complaints are unfounded," he said in a news conference.

The Health Care Authority board is poised to adopt on Wednesday agency rules that would require all licensed health care providers, including mental health professionals, to join the exchange by July 1.

The exchange is intended to improve patient care by allowing Oklahomans' digital medical records to follow them to any provider in the state. Proponents say it will help providers collaborate on patient care and can eliminate redundant medical testing and prevent adverse medication reactions because doctors will be able to see all of a person's medical records.

Mental health professionals have expressed concerns that they will have to upload the names of their patients and their diagnoses to the exchange.

Health Care Authority CEO Kevin Corbett said no personal information will be submitted to the exchange unless a patient signs off on it. Strict state and federal laws already shield patients' mental health records, he said.

"The first thing (providers) need to ask you is, 'do I have your consent to provide your data?'" Corbett said. "They need written consent to do that. If they do not have that written consent, then that information does not flow. It stays at the provider's office."

The state will not have access to any patient data, McEntire said. The state has contracted with Tulsa-based MyHealth Access Network, which already operates a health information exchange, to run the new statewide program.

Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said health care providers are stoking fear about the exchange.

"It's disappointing that the people who care about people and supposedly care about their mental health are the ones scaring them," he said. "They're scaring their own patients. To me, that's shameful, and it needs to stop. They need to understand what we're doing before they put out misinformation."

Health care providers have also expressed concerns about the costs of the exchange. Providers will have to pay up front to join the exchange and will also have monthly costs, although some exemptions will be granted.

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges said the exchange will help doctors get a full picture of a patient's health so they can address all of their needs.

"Wherever you walk in, you should be able to have a holistic evaluation that looks at everything that is playing into your overall health and wellness and then receive treatment for that," she said.