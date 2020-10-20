Late release of city's Equality Indicators report due to COVID-19, official says

The city of Tulsa has yet to release this year’s Equality Indicators report because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s chief resilience officer said Tuesday. No additional explanation for the delay was provided.
“We are working to finalize the 2020 report and hope to have it released in the next few weeks,” Krystal Reyes said in an email.
The city rolled out its first Equality Indicators report in April 2018, and in 2019, the report was made public in early May.
Reyes said the city’s municipal elections, which were held Aug. 25, with runoff elections set for Nov. 3, played no role in the timing of the report’s release.
“No, this was not a factor,” she said.
The reports look at dozens of equality indicators, or measures, that compare “outcomes of groups likely to experience inequalities, such as racial minorities, to groups less likely to experience them, such as whites,” according to last year’s report.
The indicators are scored on a scale of 1 to 100, with 1 representing inequality and 100 representing equality.
The city’s adjusted overall score in 2018 was 40.02; in 2019, the city’s overall equality score increased slightly to 41.74.
Although the reports look at more than 50 factors that could contribute to inequality, including education and access to public transportation and housing, much of the public discussion of the reports has focused on racial disparities in criminal justice and policing outcomes.
After spending the last year and half holding public meetings to better understand the findings, city councilors have identified four areas where they believe they can effect change: addressing the unequal effects of fines and fees; ensuring that the Police Department follows all national standards for data collection and making it readily available to the public; strengthening accountability and transparency to improve citizens’ trust in police; and examining and addressing biases in police policies and practices that have a negative impact on some people.
The council’s examination of the Equality Indicators reports were prompted in part by the 2018 report’s finding that Blacks were five times more likely to experience officer use of force than Hispanics, and whites were half as likely to experience use of force by police than Blacks.
The 2019 report found that Blacks were three times more likely to experience officer use of force than either Hispanic/Latinos or whites.
These figures have been disputed by Tulsa police, who argue that the city’s methodology for measuring use of force skews the results because the calculation is based on population, not arrests.
Reyes said this year’s report will include figures using both calculation methods.
“Both measures are valid and are important to share,” she said.
The city replaces a few indicators each year to reflect topics of interest to the community or includes indicators with better data sources, Reyes said, but the methodology for calculating scores remains the same. She declined to say what new indicators would be in this year’s report.
“It is important to note that if an indicator and its score were revised for 2020, they were also revised for 2018 and 2019 in order to maintain comparability across years,” Reyes said. “And as a result, baseline scores for associated topics and themes, and for the city will also be revised.”
This year’s Equality Indicators report will include a community engagement strategy to increase public awareness of the program and the ways the city is partnering with local entities to address disparities.
“We hope the Equality Indicators report continues to be used to advocate for change,” Reyes said.
