Late release of city's Equality Indicators report due to COVID-19, official says

The 2019 report found that Blacks were three times more likely to experience officer use of force than either Hispanic/Latinos or whites.

These figures have been disputed by Tulsa police, who argue that the city’s methodology for measuring use of force skews the results because the calculation is based on population, not arrests.

Reyes said this year’s report will include figures using both calculation methods.

“Both measures are valid and are important to share,” she said.

The city replaces a few indicators each year to reflect topics of interest to the community or includes indicators with better data sources, Reyes said, but the methodology for calculating scores remains the same. She declined to say what new indicators would be in this year’s report.

“It is important to note that if an indicator and its score were revised for 2020, they were also revised for 2018 and 2019 in order to maintain comparability across years,” Reyes said. “And as a result, baseline scores for associated topics and themes, and for the city will also be revised.”