Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's

There was no shouting at U.S. Sen. James Lankford's first major Tulsa campaign event ahead of the 2022 election. No signing-waving. No loud declamations on who is and is not a real Republican.
In a counterpoint to the bruising style of those within his own party who would see Oklahoma's junior senator cast out, Lankford quietly discussed foreign policy with a former secretary of state for 45 minutes, reminded the several hundred in attendance that an election is coming next year, and deferred to another former Trump administration figure for opening and closing remarks.
Nothing said during Wednesday morning's event at the University of Tulsa's Lorton Performing Arts Center was particularly surprising: President Donald Trump was strong and smart; President Joe Biden is muddle-headed and weak.
Republicans good. Democrats bad.
The same sorts of things, about half the time with the parts reversed, are said at political rallies most every day.
The entire setup, though, illustrated the differences between Lankford and Jackson Lahmeyer, the Tulsa-area pastor who is challenging Lankford in next year's Republican primary, and their campaigns.
Lahmeyer and his friends have been loud and direct. He's called Lankford a coward and a Republican-in-name-only for not doing more to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Lahmeyer boasts endorsements from the likes of retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former Trump national security adviser, and former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, both of whom have been touched by scandals that only enhance their standing in some quarters.
Lankford countered Wednesday with Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a colleague from their days in the U.S. House of Representatives, and former 1st District Congressman Jim Bridenstine, who was Trump's NASA director and once led something of a party insurgency himself.
State GOP Chairman John Bennett has been actively working for Lahmeyer. On Wednesday, the front few rows were occupied by state legislators and other prominent Republicans supporting Lankford.
Lahmeyer's strategy is to constantly attack Lankford; Lankford's is to not even mention Lahmeyer.
Asked before Wednesday's event about the apparent division in the state party, Lankford said, "Everybody continues to be able to ask questions" about the 2020 election. "Everybody wants to make sure our elections are secure. That's not an unreasonable question."
On stage, Lankford and Pompeo steered well clear of the unproven and mostly disproved claims that the 2020 election hinged on fraud or malfeasance, which are central to Laymeyer's campaign. Most of the questions during a brief meeting with reporters and during the program dealt with foreign policy.
Even that was a little touchy, given that Pompeo himself negotiated the deal with the Taliban that reduced the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan from 15,000 to 2,500.
Pompeo, though, said the collapse of Afghan government forces witnessed in the past few weeks would not have happened under a Trump administration because the Taliban was afraid of the former president.
"(The Taliban) understood our administration was serious about protecting American interests," Pompeo said. "This administration has not struck fear in the hearts of the Taliban."
Asked whether the Afghan government's collapse in a matter of weeks after the U.S. spent 20 years, $1 trillion and more than 6,000 military and civilian lives sustaining it said something about the mission itself, Pompeo replied, "It says something about failed presidential leadership. It says (Biden) didn't have a plan."
Later, Lankford said, "There is tremendous risk in being soft and 'we're going to be nice guys' on the world stage. The people of the world … want to see us live our values and to be strong and to say, 'We stand for us, and we stand for the rights (of others.)'"
Pompeo and Lankford talked at some length about threats from China and Iran, complained about the lifting of sanctions related to a natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany and assured their fellow Republicans that the situation is worsening because of what they said is Biden's "soft" approach to foreign relations.
Pompeo proudly contrasted that with the Trump administration's efforts to overthrow the government of Venezuela and its dealings with Brazilian strongman Jair Bolsinaro, whom Pompeo called "a good partner."
"The things we were doing were in the finest tradition of American history," Pompeo said. "Our ideas about freedom and the dignity of every human life."
There was also a faint but distinct undertone that some would call patriotism and others would call something else.
"The central challenge we face is right here," said Pompeo. "If we keep teaching garbage to our kids in schools, if we lose the bubble on understanding our founding, if we're going to read the 1619 Project and not the Bible, if we lose these central ideas that led us through a Civil War, a Revolution, through a Civil Rights movement, … no diplomat is going to be able to figure it out."