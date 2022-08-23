Kelly Dunkerley set to be new Tulsa County commissioner

With over 3,000 more votes than his former county party chairman opponent as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Kelly Dunkerley appears ready to take over as Tulsa County commissioner for District 3.

Dunkerley had secured 60.9% of the votes in the Republican runoff for the seat — which decided the commissioner, as no Democrat ran for the office — over opponent Bob Jack's 39.1% with 86% of the vote in at 9:30 p.m.

“I think (public service) is important,” Dunkerley said when he announced his candidacy. “We have a lot to be thankful (for) in this country, and I want to find ways to serve my community … in things that take advantage of my experience and my talents.”

Dunkerley served on the Jenks Planning Commission from 2011 to 2013 and the Jenks City Council from 2013 through 2017. He was elected by his peers on the City Council to serve as mayor from 2015 to 2017. He also serves on the Tulsa County Board of Adjustment.

While working for State Farm Insurance, Dunkerley said he was on the ground in Joplin, Missouri, and in Moore after tornadoes devastated those communities.

“Listening, communicating, motivating others and creating a high-performing environment are my strengths," Dunkerley said. “I love Tulsa County. My wife and I have lived here a long time, raised our daughter here and built successful careers here — me in business, my wife in higher education.”

Nearly every precinct went to Dunkerley, and the ones that went to Jack did so by a slim margin.

Jack is a longtime construction executive, served on the Tulsa County Election Board and has been an active member of the Tulsa County Republican Party, as evidenced by his chairmanship.