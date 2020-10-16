Judge denies temporary injunction, sets hearing for council election dispute

A judge denied on Friday a Tulsa city councilor's request for an injunction against her opponent in the upcoming election.
Tulsa County District Judge Doug Drummond denied part of City Councilor Lori Decter Wright's petition accusing her opponent in District 7, Justin Van Kirk, of fraud and libel.
In the suit, filed Tuesday, Wright claimed that Van Kirk had portrayed himself as the incumbent candidate in a campaign letter he sent to potential voters in early October.
In a Friday ruling, Drummond denied Wright's request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled the matter for a hearing at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Laurie Phillips, Wright's attorney, said she agreed with the denial because of a procedural error. However, she said that though the temporary injunction was denied, they will continue to argue the case at the hearing.
Phillips said she had intended to coordinate with Van Kirk's attorney after filing the suit but before the case went before Drummond for a decision on the temporary injunction.
With different judges processing cases differently amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Phillips said she didn't realize the clerk had sent the case to Drummond immediately, not leaving a delay for Phillips to reach out to the other side.
At a Friday press conference, Van Kirk said he was thankful for those who have defended his character since the suit's filing. He claimed that Wright resorts to "manipulating the legal system" if things don't go her way.
Van Kirk said he believes he has grounds for a countersuit for defamation but said he remains focused on the campaign ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
