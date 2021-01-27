Jenks City Council meeting canceled over safety concerns, meaning mask ordinance could expire this weekend

A mask ordinance in effect for the city of Jenks likely will expire this weekend after the City Council, acting on advice related to safety concerns from the Jenks Police Department, canceled a special meeting meant to discuss a possible extension to the mandate.

"We are guided in our decisions by the well-being and safety of our citizens, and that includes the functions of government," Mayor Robert Lee said in a statement posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

Lee, who has supported an ordinance for the city, added: "We will accomplish what we set out to do tonight, but we will do so in a safe way. In the meantime, I call on everyone to practice peace and civility in these challenging times."

Lee did not return a message from the Tulsa World seeking comment, but Public Radio Tulsa reported that Lee said via email that the cancellation was based on information obtained by police.