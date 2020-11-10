Jenks City Council approves mask ordinance after mayor publicly backs measure

Oklahoma City is the first metropolitan area in the state to enter Tier 3, meaning at least 20% of patients in hospitals there have the virus, while Tulsa was expected to reach the mark soon.

“No one needs to die from this, and it’s a simple process to stop that from happening,” Dart said of mask usage. “This enhances your freedom to go out and live the way you want to without putting others at risk.”

Ogez, though, described her experience of wearing a mask for the duration of air travel as “torture, and I mean torture.”

“I don’t know how nurses and doctors do it, to be honest with you,” she said. “But some people cannot do it, and it’s not just a health thing. It’s like you can’t get enough air.”

Jim Meehan, a doctor in Tulsa who publicly opposes promoting mask use, spoke at length about how “it’s not a few conspiracy theorists” who share his views.

“It’s just you don’t hear our voice because we get censored. We get 10 minutes (for public comment), and you guys get an hour and a half,” Meehan said. “You’re going to get sued,” he told the council. “And then somebody’s going to be harmed by wearing a mask, and you’re going to be sued for that.”