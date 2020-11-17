Jazz Hall of Fame
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
“The way that rooms are being rationed right now is you have to be one of the worst possible cases before you get a hospital bed," he said, noting most patients were from outside the city where no mask mandates are in place.
- Updated
"Sorry if I offend anyone, but this is an urgent situation with lives on the line," Mayor Robert Lee said during a special council meeting at which a split City Council approved a mask mandate by a 4-3 vote.
- Updated
Mayor G.T. Bynum cast the lone opposing vote in awarding the fire and rescue services contract. The Tulsa Fire Department served at least 50 years in the role at Tulsa International Airport.
- Updated
And in Sand Springs on Monday night, the City Council voted to hold a special meeting to consider possible responses to the pandemic, including but not limited to a mask mandate. The meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 6 p.m.
Proposal calls for 36 Degrees North to partner with city to operate business incubator program at City Hall
- Updated
The plan is to use $1.25 million in CARES Act funding to create a flexible work space on the fifth floor. 36 Degrees North would pay about $480,000 a year in rent.
- Updated
Mayor G.T. Bynum cast the lone opposing vote in awarding the fire and rescue services contract. The Tulsa Fire Department served at least 50 years in the role at Tulsa International Airport.
- Updated
The decision to move forward with the November event at Expo Square comes as the Tulsa Health Department continues to encourage people to avoid gatherings of 10 people or more.
A temporary change to the state's Open Meetings Act promted by COVID-19 expired Sunday. It had allowed expanded public entities' ability to meet virtually.
- Updated
And in Sand Springs on Monday night, the City Council voted to hold a special meeting to consider possible responses to the pandemic, including but not limited to a mask mandate. The meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 6 p.m.