It's unanimous: City Council approves Tulsa's first hate crimes ordinance

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he supports the measure and will sign it into law.

“In Tulsa over the last decade, we have continually opposed discrimination against Tulsans on the basis of their sexual orientation,” Bynum said. “We have taken that stand in our city government employment policies, in our citywide housing protections, and now through our criminal justice system.”

Bynum and Councilor Jeannie Cue said Wednesday that they had heard from people who are concerned that the hate crimes ordinance would create a special class of people with more protections than others.

“I would never support an ordinance that does that,” Bynum said.

Senior Assistant City Attorney Mark Swiney told councilors before the vote that the proposed ordinance would not violate the equal protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.