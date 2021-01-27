It's too late to save Tulsa's old pedestrian bridge, engineer says

Initially the hope was to repair and enhance the existing bridge — including adding a second level — but the task force decided to build a new pedestrian bridge after a study commissioned by the city found problems with the bridge that called into question the long-term benefits of rehabilitating it, Bynum said.

“The basic response that we had from that engineering report was that the bridge that exists was a century old at that point, was not built with modern engineering technology, was not built to be a pedestrian bridge and had some maintenance work done on it since the 1980s mostly around the pedestrian aspect of it, but that essentially the cost to repair this bridge for it to be safe for people to use is going to be close to what it is going cost you to just build a new bridge,” Bynum said.

“And even if you do that, and you expend all those funds to repair it, you still will not have a bridge that is a good, long-term viable bridge.”

Bynum added that the task force's decision to build a new pedestrian bridge was discussed in its meetings and in public meetings leading up to the vote on the 2016 Vision Tulsa capital improvements package. The measure, which included $15 million for the new bridge, was approved overwhelmingly by Tulsans.