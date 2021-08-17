It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

If it seems like the discussion surrounding Tulsa’s proposed COVID-19 mask mandate is all over the place and at times full of seeming contradictions, hold on: There’s more.
The city on Monday announced that beginning this week, all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public spaces within City Hall. City Hall employees will be required to wear KN95 masks, but they will not be required to wear them at their desks if they do not interact with the public.
Mayor G.T. Bynum's new policy was implemented “to preserve the City’s ability to properly serve the citizens of Tulsa,” according to the email announcing the policy.
The email was sent out about two hours before the City Council held a special public meeting Monday night to discuss implementing a citywide mask mandate.
Also Monday, St. Francis Health System held a press conference to urge the community to get vaccinated and wear masks to help its staff deal with the worst surge in COVID-19 inpatients the health care system has seen since its record high of 309 in January.
In response to a question from the Tulsa World, St. Francis Health System President and CEO Cliff Robertson went so far as to say the health care provider would support a citywide mask mandate “if the City Council deems that appropriate for Tulsa.”
“Or at the state level we would be supportive of those, as well,” Robertson said.
Bynum has been reluctant to embrace the idea, saying the medical professionals he’s spoken with have told him “the only way to end this is for more people to get vaccinated.”
Only that’s not the message Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, and other health care officials sent to city councilors Monday night. Without going so far as to explicitly endorse the proposed mask mandate, Dart continued to stress the importance of a layered approach.
“We know that being vaccinated is the No. 1 preventative tool against being exposed and infected with COVID,” Dart said. “Masking is our second-best preventive tool. Bottom line: … We need a layered approach. Delta is COVID-19 on steroids.
“Everybody should be vaccinated, … masked, watch your distance and wash your hands. That is the only way we're truly going to be safe.”
Dart said vaccination numbers in Tulsa County are beginning to edge upward, “but we need to have some time and keep people safe so that hospitals can maintain their operations now. That’s why I think everybody should be masked.”
Dr. Josh Gentges, assistant professor and research director at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa's School of Community Medicine Department of Emergency Medicine, strongly urged councilors to pass the mask mandate.
He said the Emergency Department at a hospital where he is affiliated has been dealing with so many ICU patients that “one paramedic from EMSA has had to staff five back-hallway beds because I didn’t have nurses to take care of those patients.”
“Every layer that we add gives us a chance to stop a virus from getting into your lungs,” Gentges said. “So the vaccine is the first layer. The second layer is masking, and masks work. The data on that is incontrovertible.”
By the end of Monday night’s City Council meeting, the sponsors of the mask mandate didn’t have enough support to put the measure up for a vote. That will happen Aug. 25.
The councilors opposed to voting on the ordinance Monday night said the medical experts they were hearing from — including local hospital officials — were sending different signals and that they needed more time to consult with other experts on the issue.
Bynum, meanwhile, did not respond directly when asked whether he would support the proposed mask ordinance, should it be approved. If he were to veto it, it would take six council votes to override the veto.
“The divided vote on the council last night was similar to the conflicting guidance I continue to receive from our health care community," Bynum said. "I believe our role at the city is to protect their capacity to save lives.
"Some of them believe a mask order will help. Others believe it will be ineffective at best and harmful at worst. This is in stark contrast to last year, when our local health care leadership was united in its plea for a mask order and we took action. …
“My hope is that, with the time afforded us by the council for further deliberation, we will reach greater clarity on a path forward that medical experts and policy makers can rally behind.”
Bynum also said he does not see a contradiction in imposing a mask mandate for City Hall employees and visitors while not advocating for a citywide mask mandate.
"Tulsans rely for their lives and livelihoods on the services the city of Tulsa provides, and we have a responsibility to protect our continuity of operations in our workplace," the mayor said. "Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged virtual meetings when possible, and that continues today."
Councilors looking for more guidance on how the city should respond to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases could get it as soon as Thursday, when the COVID-19 Working Group meets. The group is made up of four city councilors, the mayor, members of his staff and local health care officials.
Those discussions are likely to inform what Bynum has to say about the matter later that day when he and other government officials hold a virtual press conference on the local COVID-19 situation.
Video: Tulsa Health Department's executive director gives a COVID-19 update as schools prepare to open.