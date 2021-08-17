It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

"Some of them believe a mask order will help. Others believe it will be ineffective at best and harmful at worst. This is in stark contrast to last year, when our local health care leadership was united in its plea for a mask order and we took action. …

“My hope is that, with the time afforded us by the council for further deliberation, we will reach greater clarity on a path forward that medical experts and policy makers can rally behind.”

Bynum also said he does not see a contradiction in imposing a mask mandate for City Hall employees and visitors while not advocating for a citywide mask mandate.

"Tulsans rely for their lives and livelihoods on the services the city of Tulsa provides, and we have a responsibility to protect our continuity of operations in our workplace," the mayor said. "Throughout the pandemic, we have encouraged virtual meetings when possible, and that continues today."

Councilors looking for more guidance on how the city should respond to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases could get it as soon as Thursday, when the COVID-19 Working Group meets. The group is made up of four city councilors, the mayor, members of his staff and local health care officials.