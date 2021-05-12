 Skip to main content
'It's all in good fun': Gov. Kevin Stitt grills burgers, steaks under PETA billboard
Gov. Kevin Stitt works the grill along SE 15th Street in Oklahoma City. After People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up in a billboard in southeast Oklahoma City calling the governor a "meathead," Stitt hosted a cookout under the billboard.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday fanned the flames in his feud with an animal rights group.

After People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals put up in a billboard in southeast Oklahoma City calling the governor a "meathead," Stitt hosted a cookout under the billboard.

PETA paid for the billboard after Stitt declared a week in March "Meat All Week" as a nod to Oklahoma's cattle and agriculture industries. On Wednesday, in between posing for photos in front of the critical billboard, Stitt tossed some hamburgers and ribeye steaks on the grill.

"It's all in good fun. Oklahomans know that," Stitt said. "We're going to stand by our agriculture industry and our personal freedoms and the freedom to go vegan if you want or to eat hamburgers if you want."

