Is it art, or is it a sign? The giant chef's knife that's creating a stir in an upscale Tulsa neighborhood

Inman declined to comment for this story. But he has appealed the city’s findings to the Board of Adjustment and is also asking the five-person board to rule on whether the chef’s knife constitutes a sign or a piece of art.

If the board determines it’s art, case closed; no permits required.

That would be fine with Logan Buckley, 17, who lives up the street from Inman.

"It's kind of like having a Ferrari in your driveway," Buckley said. "It's cool. … It doesn't cause any problems with anyone I know so far."

Though Inman's not speaking publicly about the squabble, it’s obvious that he believes the knife’s a piece of art. Or, as it is referred to in his appeal, “an art sculpture.”

The case goes to the BOA on Oct. 26.

If the appeal is successful, it’s safe to say the big knife will stay right where it is — with pumpkin- and turkey-carving time just around the corner.

