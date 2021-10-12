Is it art, or is it a sign? The giant chef's knife that's creating a stir in an upscale Tulsa neighborhood

Driving through the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood is always a joy. The homes almost never disappoint, and the dense canopy of trees that surround them helps create a sense that you’ve arrived at a place unlike any other in the city.
It gets even better this time of year: The trees are just beginning to pop with color, and the holiday decorations — starting with the ghosts, goblins and pumpkins of Halloween — are an ever-growing presence.
Well — thanks to a complaint from a neighborhood resident — the city has. And now Tim Inman, owner and chef at Stonehorse Cafe, finds himself in a bit of a tussle.
Inman recently received a notice from the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department stating that the knife in his front yard — estimated by the city to be 20 to 30 feet tall — constitutes a sign for a consulting business Inman is alleged to operate out of his home.
According to the city, that’s problematic for two reasons: business signs are prohibited in residential districts, and structures — which the city contends the knife is — need to be permitted.
Inman declined to comment for this story. But he has appealed the city’s findings to the Board of Adjustment and is also asking the five-person board to rule on whether the chef’s knife constitutes a sign or a piece of art.
If the board determines it’s art, case closed; no permits required.
That would be fine with Logan Buckley, 17, who lives up the street from Inman.
"It's kind of like having a Ferrari in your driveway," Buckley said. "It's cool. … It doesn't cause any problems with anyone I know so far."
Though Inman's not speaking publicly about the squabble, it’s obvious that he believes the knife’s a piece of art. Or, as it is referred to in his appeal, “an art sculpture.”
The case goes to the BOA on Oct. 26.
If the appeal is successful, it’s safe to say the big knife will stay right where it is — with pumpkin- and turkey-carving time just around the corner.
Featured video: October 2020: Halloween canceled due to COVID-19? "Oh, heck no"
Photos: Fall foliage at Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Beavers Bend State Park
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Eastern Oklahoma is expected to receive 850 refugees, a Catholic Charities official said. Congregation B'nai Emunah in Tulsa also will be serving as a refugee resettlement agency and will be accepting 50 refugees.
City officials have been working with the utility for more than a year to hammer out the details of a new agreement. The existing 25-year deal is set to expire in July 2022, and the city is planning to put the new agreement up to a public vote on Feb. 8.
Gov. Kevin Stitt and eight other Republican governors received a briefing from Texas officials Wednesday about how the border crisis "has impacted the use, trafficking and distribution of illicit drugs in Oklahoma." The governors also released a joint policy framework containing 10 proposed "solutions" to the border crisis.
Loyalty to former President Donald Trump, insistence that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and must be overturned, and a conviction that the COVID-19 pandemic has been a scam or a fraud or made way too much of were common themes throughout the evening at a campaign rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Jackson Lahmeyer.
The privately funded improvement project calls for working with Up With Trees to add shrubs and trees and tend to those in distress; some plants and shrubs will be removed, but the overall count will increase.
The Terence Crutcher Foundation is hosting a series of events this week leading up to Thursday night’s candlelight vigil marking the moment five years ago when he was fatally shot while approaching his vehicle near 36th Street North and Lewis Avenue.