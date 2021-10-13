Is it art, or is it a sign? Giant chef's knife creates stir in upscale Tulsa neighborhood

Driving through the Terwilleger Heights neighborhood is always a joy. The homes almost never disappoint, and the dense canopy of trees that surround them helps create a sense that you’ve arrived at a place unlike any other in the city.

It gets even better this time of year: The trees are just beginning to pop with color, and the holiday decorations — starting with the ghosts, goblins and pumpkins of Halloween — are an ever-growing presence.

Then there’s the giant chef’s knife.

Haven’t seen it yet?

Well — thanks to a complaint from a neighborhood resident — the city has. And now Tim Inman, owner and chef at Stonehorse Cafe, finds himself in a bit of a tussle.

Inman recently received a notice from the city’s Working In Neighborhoods Department stating that the knife in his front yard — estimated by the city to be 20 to 30 feet tall — constitutes a sign for a consulting business Inman is alleged to operate out of his home.