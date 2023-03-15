OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigative audit of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has been requested amid questions and concerns about a massive toll road expansion across the state.

In a letter to State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, Attorney General Gentner Drummond said he has heard from numerous Oklahomans who expressed concerns about the authority's operations.

"I have had many conversations over the past few months with legislators, community leaders, private citizens and state employees who have expressed a wide array of concerns with the financial conduct of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority ("OTA")," Drummond wrote in the letter. "These concerns include but are not limited to improper transfers between the OTA and the Department of Transportation; improper contracting and purchasing practices; and inadequate internal financial controls."

He also cited a Cleveland County district judge's ruling that the Turnpike Authority "willfully" violated the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act when it posted meeting agendas that lacked details on a $5 billion, 15-year turnpike expansion plan.

Drummond said the violation is troubling.

“Such a blatant disregard for openness and transparency suggests to me a willingness to engage in any manner of unlawful conduct,” he wrote.

A spokesman for Byrd said she received Drummond's letter. The Turnpike Authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The investigative audit will go beyond annual audits of the Turnpike Authority's financial statements, which are required by law and conducted by independent certified public accountants.

The $5 billion, 15-year ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike expansion plan has stirred pushback in some places where new turnpikes could be built. Much of the opposition has come from Norman residents who oppose new turnpikes being built near the city.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has praised the turnpike expansion plan.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister vowed to request an audit of the Turnpike Authority if she defeated Stitt in last year's election. Some of her key staffers from the State Department of Education now work in Drummond's office.

Two state lawmakers have tried and failed to request an audit of the Turnpike Authority through the legislative process.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

February 2022: Oklahoma officials OK $5B turnpike improvement plan