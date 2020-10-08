Initial jobless claims decline slightly; 78,430 still receiving benefits

For the fourth consecutive week, more than 5,000 Oklahoma workers have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits, maintaining a slow decline in filings.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,001 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for jobless benefits during the week ending Saturday.
The total number of filings was 5% fewer than the 5,258 who sought benefits the prior week, according to revised figures.
Since the week ending Sept. 12, initial claims for each week have been 5,596, 5,434, 5,258 and 5,001 respectively.
The Labor Department also reported 78,430, or 20% fewer Oklahoma workers, were receiving continued benefits during the week ending Sept. 26.
During the week ending Sept. 19, 97,912 insured claims were processed, making for an insured unemployment rate of 6.2%.
Continued benefits, also known as insured unemployment benefits, are claimed after a person has filed an initial claim and then experiences one week of unemployment.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which oversees the unemployment insurance program, also processed the same number of claims — 780 — for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as it did the prior week.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is a temporary federal program for contract and gig workers who typically don’t qualify for benefits under the state program.
The Labor Department also reported a slight increase in the number of continued claims for PUA benefits.
The DOL report indicated 14,243 Oklahoma workers had continued claims for PUA benefits during the week ending Sept. 19, an increase of 265 from the week prior.
The OESC also processed 16,913 claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation during the week ending Sept. 19, according to the DOL report.
PEUC is another temporary federal program that provides up to an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular state unemployment benefits.
The program is scheduled to end Dec. 26.
Nationally, 840,000 filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week ending Saturday, a decrease of 9,000 from the prior week, according to seasonally adjusted, revised figures.
Since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting jobs in the state, 884,252 initial claims for jobless benefits have been filed in Oklahoma.
