Initial jobless claims decline slightly; 78,430 still receiving benefits

For the fourth consecutive week, more than 5,000 Oklahoma workers have filed first-time claims for unemployment insurance benefits, maintaining a slow decline in filings.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 5,001 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for jobless benefits during the week ending Saturday.

The total number of filings was 5% fewer than the 5,258 who sought benefits the prior week, according to revised figures.

Since the week ending Sept. 12, initial claims for each week have been 5,596, 5,434, 5,258 and 5,001 respectively.

The Labor Department also reported 78,430, or 20% fewer Oklahoma workers, were receiving continued benefits during the week ending Sept. 26.

During the week ending Sept. 19, 97,912 insured claims were processed, making for an insured unemployment rate of 6.2%.

Continued benefits, also known as insured unemployment benefits, are claimed after a person has filed an initial claim and then experiences one week of unemployment.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which oversees the unemployment insurance program, also processed the same number of claims — 780 — for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as it did the prior week.