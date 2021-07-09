 Skip to main content
Inhofe requests $20 million for new TIA air traffic control tower
Inhofe requests $20 million for new TIA air traffic control tower

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $20 million in federal appropriations to replace Tulsa International Airport's nearly 60-year-old air traffic control tower.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $20 million in federal appropriations to replace Tulsa International Airport's nearly 60-year-old air traffic control tower, he said Friday.

He said he's also asked for $5 million to build a new federal inspection service facility at TIA.

Inhofe asked that the appropriations be included in the Senate's version of the annual Transportation, Housing and Urban Development bill, commonly known as THUD.

The TIA tower was built in 1962 and, according to Inhofe, "does not meet present day building codes or the FAA’s operational standards."

Inhofe said the building's maintenance costs are growing "exponentially" and approach $700,000 a year.

The federal inspection facility would provide for screening of incoming international passengers and cargo. Customs and Border Patrol officials notified the airport five years ago that it would discontinue operations in Tulsa unless facilities are upgraded.

The Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust, which operates TIA, hired architects and an engineering firm last year to develop plans for a new $10 million facility and identified a site for it earlier this year.

The airport originally planned to pay for the facility out of operating revenue, but the sharp drop in airport activity caused by COVID-19 caused the plan's suspension.

“Having the ability to construct a new air traffic control tower and a new Federal Inspection Service Facility at Tulsa International Airport will help us serve the citizens of the Tulsa metropolitan area and surrounding region with the highest level of care and safety,” Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust Executive Director Alexis Higgins said in a written statement.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

