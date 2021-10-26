Inhofe, GOP senators introduce bill that would prevent unvaccinated workers from being fired

According to the news release, the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act has been endorsed by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, the National Border Patrol Council, the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, the National Sheriffs’ Association and the National Association of Small Trucking Companies.

Larry Cosme, national president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, said the vaccine mandate "completely disregards" past service unvaccinated essential workers performed during the height of COVID-19 lockdowns.

"At a time when our nation needs its law enforcement officers, health care workers, teachers, and other first responders due to staffing shortages and ongoing national emergencies, terminating these dedicated employees doesn't build America back better," Cosme said.

Biden's vaccine requirement is in place for as many as 100 million American private-sector employees, health care workers and federal contractors.