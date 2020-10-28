Inhofe, Broyles trade barbs in final days of campaign

"His polling must show that, too, or else he wouldn't be attacking her," said Hawkins.

A 30-year-old attorney and former television reporter, Broyles is relying on an "I-44" strategy that depends on doing well in the two major metro areas. She's spending the later part of this week and at least part of the weekend mining for votes in Tulsa while also visiting places like McAlester, Ada and Stillwater.

For the record, Broyles has never advocated spending less for the military or defunding police. She says she doesn't consider herself a socialist or a big spender.

For the most part, Inhofe's ads in these closing days don't exactly say that Broyles herself is for any of those things. They convey guilt by association — a vote for Broyles is a vote for Democrat control which will lead to dire consequences.

In particular, they target Broyles' endorsement by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an Oklahoma native who seems to get under Inhofe's skin more than just about any other member of Congress. Broyles is undoubtedly more liberal than Jim Inhofe, but then almost everyone is. At least that's what Inhofe himself says.

His message throughout the campaign has been that voters know what they're getting with him and don't know what they'd get with Broyles.