Incumbent Melissa Provenzano faces challenge from Margie Alfonso in southeast Tulsa House district

As a Democrat in a southeast Tulsa district with appreciably more “R’s” than “D’s,” state Rep. Melissa Provenzano says she knew she’d have to work hard to hold onto the seat she won in 2018.
“I’ve spent a lot of time communicating with people over the last two years, via newsletters and session wrap-ups and that sort of thing, so I think people know me,” said Provenzano, a former teacher and administrator.
Provenzano, 48, was the first Democrat to win House District 79 since it was created in the mid-1960s, and Republicans are eager to get it back. Margie Alfonso, 85, emerged from a three-way primary and runoff as the Republican nominee.
Alfonso has a varied background that includes a bachelor’s degree in bacteriology and public health, as well as involvement in political organizations. She said she has been a nurse and physician’s spouse, coordinated the National Conference on HIV/AIDS during the Reagan administration, written and recorded music, and later in life did some modeling.
She is outspoken on a range of issues.
COVID-19, she says, is “not very virulent” and is part of a plan to make “Trump’s great economy … fall on its face.”
She also says: Dr. Anthony Fauci is probably part of the “deep state.” Many vaccines are more dangerous than the diseases they’re supposed to prevent. Cellphones are responsible for several kinds of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, reduced fertility and other medical conditions. People have gotten too darn liberal.
As a state representative, Alfonso said, she would have a platform to inform the public more in depth about those and other dangers. But she also recognizes that voters in HD 79 may have more basic priorities.
Most of all, she said, they are “petrified” that police will no longer be able to protect them from “all this rioting that’s going on across the country that’s not being reported. They’re not reporting … actually, every night cities are getting hit.”
Education is also a major concern, she said, and it also happens to be something she feels strongly about. She said educators elected in 2018, including Provenzano, have had two years to straighten out public education but in fact have made it worse.
Alfonso said she would insist that schools teach reading and phonics, instill patriotism in students and not teach sex education except, if absolutely necessary, abstinence.
“The public school has to be nurtured back to penmanship, grammar, sentence-structuring, learning,” Alfonso said.
Provenzano agrees that public education should be a priority, though she might not agree with some of Alfonso’s ideas and statements. Reading comprehension is, in fact, the central element around which the state’s public education is built.
That said, the results are not what many would want, and the COVID-19 epidemic has not helped.
In any event, Provenzano said the No. 1 issue she’s dealt with as the current representative is helping people with unemployment claims.
“Jobs and unemployment,” she said when asked what she’s hearing as she knocks on doors in the district. “I talked to a guy who this is his last week (at work). He said, ‘Education is important, Melissa, but we’ve got to have something for these people to go to.’”
She said many people have had trouble applying not only for unemployment benefits but for retraining programs.
Provenzano said surprise medical billing — charges patients thought insurance would cover but didn’t — has also emerged as an issue.
Conversations about education have taken a different turn because of COVID-19, she said, particularly among constituents whose children are enrolled in Tulsa Public Schools, which has not resumed in-person instruction.
“A lot of people are really at their breaking point,” Provenzano said. “It definitely speaks to, ‘Let’s paint a big picture to what we expected from education as a product.’ It’s not just education. It’s facilitating people keeping their jobs.”
Randy Krehbiel
918-581-8365
Twitter: @rkrehbiel
