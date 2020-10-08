Incumbent Melissa Provenzano faces challenge from Margie Alfonso in southeast Tulsa House district

As a state representative, Alfonso said, she would have a platform to inform the public more in depth about those and other dangers. But she also recognizes that voters in HD 79 may have more basic priorities.

Most of all, she said, they are “petrified” that police will no longer be able to protect them from “all this rioting that’s going on across the country that’s not being reported. They’re not reporting … actually, every night cities are getting hit.”

Education is also a major concern, she said, and it also happens to be something she feels strongly about. She said educators elected in 2018, including Provenzano, have had two years to straighten out public education but in fact have made it worse.

Alfonso said she would insist that schools teach reading and phonics, instill patriotism in students and not teach sex education except, if absolutely necessary, abstinence.

“The public school has to be nurtured back to penmanship, grammar, sentence-structuring, learning,” Alfonso said.

Provenzano agrees that public education should be a priority, though she might not agree with some of Alfonso’s ideas and statements. Reading comprehension is, in fact, the central element around which the state’s public education is built.