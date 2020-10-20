Increase in government jobs drives down unemployment rate in Oklahoma, says latest labor report

State unemployment declined from 5.7% in August to 5.3% in September, almost entirely due to increases in government-related jobs, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
The DOL reported the number of workers employed in government sector jobs in the state increased by 12,600 from 334,200 in August to 346,800 in September, according to non-seasonably adjusted data.
The number of employees working in the education and health services sectors also increased by a combined 2,100 jobs.
But all other major job sectors saw declines from August to September in the number of payroll jobs.
Overall, state employment increased from 1,728,723 in August to 1,780,447 in September, according to seasonally adjusted figures.
State officials lauded the latest jobs report.
“Oklahoma continues to be months ahead of other states in our recovery from COVID-19,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a news release. “This data shows how important it is to continue to protect our most vulnerable while also minimizing the other harmful effects of the pandemic.
“We remain committed to strengthening our state's vibrant economy and job opportunities as Oklahomans continue to go back to work."
About 1,880,260 Oklahoma workers were in the labor force in September of which 99,813 were unemployed sometime during the month, according to seasonally adjusted DOL figures.
The number in the labor force in September is higher than the 1,833,445 in the labor force in August, when 104,722 were unemployed.
The leisure and hospitality job sector saw the greatest decline in the number of employees on payroll, according to non-seasonally adjusted data. The number of leisure and hospitality jobs declined by 2,100 from August to September.
Other sectors reporting fewer workers on the payroll in September compared to August were:
- Trade, transportation and utilities, 1,000 fewer jobs.
- Manufacturing, 800 fewer jobs.
- Financial activities, 700 fewer jobs.
- Professional and business sectors, 400 fewer jobs
- Information, 100 fewer jobs
- Construction, 100 fewer jobs.
- Mining and logging, 100 fewer jobs.
- Other sectors, 1,400 fewer jobs.
Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said local school districts typically hire teachers and other educational staff between August and September.
Zumwalt said the OESC generally uses seasonally-adjusted data to compare one month to another.
The seasonally adjusted number of government employees fell slightly between August and September from 347,500 to 346,900, Zumwalt said.
Meanwhile, the overall increase of 51,724 jobs in the state from August to September helped Oklahoma to a tie with Montana for the ninth lowest unemployment rate in the nation at 5.3%, according to seasonally adjusted data.
Hawaii had the highest unemployment rate in September at 15.1%. Nebraska had the lowest unemployment rate for the month at 3.5%.
Oklahoma had a lower unemployment rate in September than all other neighboring states, with the exception of Missouri, which recorded a jobless rate of 4.9%.
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 7.9% in September.
“Governor Stitt’s priorities of protecting the health and lives of Oklahomans while mitigating the impact of COVID-19 to our economy continue to pay dividends,” Zumwalt said. “Our state has leveraged federal CARES Act funds to support our businesses in innovative ways and Oklahomans continue returning to work to support their families.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the state unemployment rate peaked at 14.7% in April, when 261,299 reported being out of work.
