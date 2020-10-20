Increase in government jobs drives down unemployment rate in Oklahoma, says latest labor report

State unemployment declined from 5.7% in August to 5.3% in September, almost entirely due to increases in government-related jobs, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.

The DOL reported the number of workers employed in government sector jobs in the state increased by 12,600 from 334,200 in August to 346,800 in September, according to non-seasonably adjusted data.

The number of employees working in the education and health services sectors also increased by a combined 2,100 jobs.

But all other major job sectors saw declines from August to September in the number of payroll jobs.

Overall, state employment increased from 1,728,723 in August to 1,780,447 in September, according to seasonally adjusted figures.

State officials lauded the latest jobs report.

“Oklahoma continues to be months ahead of other states in our recovery from COVID-19,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt, in a news release. “This data shows how important it is to continue to protect our most vulnerable while also minimizing the other harmful effects of the pandemic.

“We remain committed to strengthening our state's vibrant economy and job opportunities as Oklahomans continue to go back to work."