Inclusive playground at Whiteside Park to serve children with and without disabilities, city officials say

The star of the show, 5-year-old Lincoln Pool, didn’t make it out to Whiteside Park on Thursday morning.

She’s waiting for the real fun to begin next summer, when an inclusive playground designed for all children — including those with disabilities — is scheduled to open at the park.

So it was Lincoln’s mom, Lauren Pool, who spoke of the significance of the project at a news conference to unveil the concept.

“I have spent the last five years being very cognizant of the fact that the world was not made for individuals with disabilities, but by changing one thing at a time, we can make a big difference for those who may navigate the world differently,” Pool said. “I hope that when this playground is open, all of you will come back to the biggest, most inclusive playground in Oklahoma.”

Pool said it was exactly two years ago this week that she contacted Mayor G.T. Bynum to ask what the city could do to provide park amenities for children like her daughter, who has cerebral palsy. Lincoln uses a wheelchair and a walker to get around, her mother said.

“During our visits to parks, we would encounter many barriers that prevented us from playing: mulch, plastic barriers that required the ability to step over, swings that aren’t made for children who can’t hold themselves up, and the list goes on,” Pool said.

Bynum and Parks Director Anna America listened to Pool’s concerns and invited her to help plan and design the new inclusive playground. She seems quite pleased with what’s to come.

“Kids of all abilities were considered and discussed throughout the planning process,” Pool said. “From visual impairment to sensory processing disorders and mobility limitations, this will be a park where everybody matters and is included."

The approximately $1.5 million project is being paid for with $500,000 in existing Parks Department capital funding and a $1 million donation from the Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation.

“We had the vision, but what is making this happen today is the Burnstein Foundation,” America said.

Irene Burnstein said her family and the foundation celebrate the vision for the new playground and that it will be a dream come true to see it packed with children next year.

The playground will be, she said, “a place children from across the community of all ages and abilities can gather together to play, explore and learn from one another.”

In addition to the new playground, Tulsa Parks will convert one of the restrooms in the community center at Whiteside Park, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave., into a fully accessible family restroom. The facility will include automatic doors, grab bars and ADA-compliant fixtures.

The plans also call for improving accessibility from the parking lot to the playground area and constructing accessible pathways to connect it to the wider trail system.

ACS Playground Adventures designed the inclusive playground, and the equipment is being provided by Landscape Structures Inc.

Bryan Montgomery, project manager for ACS, said the company measures its success by “how many kids you can get to smile with how many different abilities.”

“And that is what this design does: Every single kid that can come, and their mom and their dad, their caregivers, grandmas and grandpas, will have something to do that helps them smile,” Montgomery said.

Bynum said Tulsans have made parks the place where community is created, bringing together people of diverse backgrounds, political views and religious beliefs. Whiteside’s new playground for all children will only enhance the parks system's ability to fill that role, he said.

“I think that is really important,” he said. “This is not just playground equipment for kids with special needs. This is playground equipment that every kid in this region is going to be super excited to use, and they are going to be using it side by side, having that great experience together as kids here in our community.”