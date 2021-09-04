In second term, Hern positioned to wield influence on key issues

Midway through his second term, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern has positioned himself about where he wants. He has a seat on the House Ways and Means Committee and what seems to be growing influence on GOP tax and health care policy.

Besides the plum committee assignment, Hern is chairman of the Budget and Spending Task Force of the Republican Study Committee, the policy arm of the House Republican conference, and is on a House GOP health care task force.

These developments are very much in line with Hern's ambitions when he became a congressional candidate in 2018. Then the owner of several businesses, including a string of McDonald's restaurants, he went to Washington with definite ideas about about he wanted to do.

Federal spending and health care system reform were near the top of his list.

"If I'm going to leave my business and go back and forth to Washington, D.C., and represent the American people, I want to represent all of the people in the district, and the way you do that is you get on committees that touch everyone," Hern said in an interview last week.