In record year for absentee voting, Election Board staffer thankful for hardworking team in Tulsa County

If you voted by absentee ballot this year, it’s likely Casey Reynolds touched your ballot.
Reynolds oversees the Tulsa County Election Board’s absentee voting division. It’s a big, important job with many small, vital parts.
Such as making sure voters get the right ballot.
“I made the joke ... daily, that all I do is pull ballots and send them out,” Reynolds said.
That’s not true, and even if it were, what an accomplishment: 74,458 registered voters in Tulsa County applied for absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
That’s nearly four times as many people who requested absentee ballots in 2016.
And not every voter is sent the same ballot. Even in a year when a presidential election is on the ballot, so, too, are local and state races. An absentee ballot for a voter in Tulsa won’t necessarily be the same as an absentee ballot for a voter in Sand Springs.
Reynolds, 30, said he knew early on that a worldwide pandemic would mean a surge in absentee voting.
As the novel coronavirus began to spread in the spring, state legislators began to discuss easing verification requirements for absentee voters, and the phones at the Election Board began ringing.
“We were inundated with phone calls and all kinds of stuff at that point, and it wasn’t even an election time,” Reynolds said.
It’s been a sprint ever since. After the June 30 congressional primaries and Aug. 25 municipal elections — each of which saw a record number of requests for absentee ballots — it was on to preparations for the Nov. 3 vote. Election Board staff and volunteers worked 12-hour days nearly every day from mid-September through Election Day.
The Election Board — a three-person body made up of Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman and representatives from Tulsa County Republican and Democratic parties — met daily from early October through Election Day to process absentee ballots.
And for the first time ever, ONEOK Field was used as the county’s sole early-voting site. Approximately 13,300 people showed up over three days and waited patiently for hours.
“Overall, I believe it was a success,” Reynolds said. “I didn’t hear too many complaints from people even though they were having to wait in that line.”
So, yes, Reynolds has been doing more than pulling ballots, and he hasn’t been doing it alone.
“All I can say is, I don’t really deserve this recognition. It was my team that really did all the work,” he said.
Freeman was happy to highlight Reynolds’ work but was equally generous with her praise for all of the Election Board’s 20 full-time employees, dozens of volunteers and 1,100-plus precinct workers.
“I don’t even know where to begin,” she said. “Every night that my head hits the pillow tired, I thank God in heaven for the people I work with every day.”
The accolades seem to be supported by the numbers.
Of the 74,458 absentee ballots sent out for the November election, 61,722, or 83%, were returned to the Election Board in a timely fashion. And of those returned, only 806 — or slightly more than 1% — were rejected. The percentage drops to about 1% when the 185 ballots that arrived after Election Day are excluded.
Reynolds, who joined the Election Board full-time in 2015, had other stressful events to deal with this year outside of counting votes in a chaotic time. He and his wife, Brittany, are in the process of adopting two young girls. Reynolds said they have been supportive and understanding, despite the long days.
That’s a good thing, because he’s planning to stick around.
“Absentee, I believe, is probably going to be the future of voting. I don’t know that for a fact, but I see it becoming more prevalent in the coming years, more so than it ever has been, even this year.
“Somebody’s going to have to know (how to handle) it, so it might as well be somebody who’s done it before.”
