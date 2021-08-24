In leadup to Wednesday's City Council vote on COVID-19 restrictions, Bynum meets with local GOP officials

City Hall has been especially busy of late, with everyone and their brother reaching out to city councilors and the mayor to argue their positions on the proposed mask mandate and an optional nonbinding resolution to be considered by councilors Wednesday.
That includes local political officials Ronda Vuillemont-Smith and Bob Jack. Vuillemont-Smith is chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, and Jack is the immediate past chairman.
“I had asked to speak with the mayor because I was kind of wanting to know which direction he felt that the council was going to go and I was going to encourage him to veto the mask mandate,” Vuillemont-Smith said. “I think he feels that, No. 1, the numbers aren’t there and that there is not a real big appetite for putting out mask mandates.
“And I think he showed that by coming out last week and saying that, ‘Hey, if a business owner doesn’t want you to come in if you are not wearing a mask, then they have a right to do that, and if you refuse to leave, then they can cite you for trespassing.' That is the way it is supposed to be.”
Vuillemont-Smith helped organize the "#NeverAgain Rally" last week to protest the council’s proposed mask mandate. She said Tuesday that she also opposes a proposed resolution urging Tulsans to follow federal guidelines for masking and vaccines.
“A resolution is nothing more, in my opinion, than them patting themselves on the back to be able to say that, ‘Hey, I did something,’” she said.
Jack, a longtime construction executive, has been active — and vocal — in local GOP politics for years. Earlier this year, a city councilor asked Bynum to pull Jack’s appointment to the city’s Infrastructure Development Advisory Board over comments he had made regarding north Tulsa residents and other allegedly offensive remarks.
Bynum, a Republican, refused to pull the nomination, arguing that Jack’s professional credentials — not his politics — were what councilors should consider when weighing his nomination. Jack eventually was approved for the board.
Bynum did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Last week he said he would not be speaking publicly about the City Council’s proposed masked mandate until after Wednesday’s vote.
Amanda Swope, chairwoman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party, said her organization supports the mask mandate but has not requested to speak with Bynum about the issue.
“We did a text message campaign over the last week — quite frankly, the last two weeks — encouraging them (party members) to be reaching out to their specific city councilors, to either email them or call them and show their support for a mask mandate,” Swope said.
City Councilor Connie Dodson said mask mandates always generate more impassioned responses from constituents than any other subject.
“But this time around I am getting considerably more noes than I am yeses,” Dodson said.
Among the “yeses” is the Tulsa Craft Brewery Alliance, which sent a letter to city councilors and the mayor on Tuesday urging passage of the mask mandate. The alliance includes 10 local breweries, including Heirloom Rustic Ales, Cabin Boys Brewery and The Taproom at Marshall Brewing.
“For the first time in our young industry’s history, we called an emergency meeting last week because of our concerns with mounting hospitalizations,” the letter states. “We are asking for your leadership this Wednesday by enacting a mask mandate.
“Cases and hospitalizations are already creating a healthcare emergency, and we are greatly concerned for the safety of our staffs, our customers and our future financial revenues.”
Michael Junk, manager of public and government affairs for QuikTrip, said he has spoken with at least one city councilor to express his company’s views on the proposed mask mandate.
QuikTrip — as it does across the nation — will continue to adhere to all state and local mandates, Junk said.
“However, the burden of enforcement should not be placed on private business,” he said.