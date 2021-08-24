 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In leadup to Wednesday's City Council vote on COVID-19 restrictions, Bynum meets with local GOP officials
0 Comments

In leadup to Wednesday's City Council vote on COVID-19 restrictions, Bynum meets with local GOP officials

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082521-tul-nws-bynumronda-p1

Tulsa County Republican Party Chairwoman Ronda Vuillemont-Smith wears a QAnon shirt as she speaks during a rally at LaFortune Park on Nov. 14. Vuillemont-Smith said she spoke with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum this week to urge him not to sign any mask mandate the City Council might send him.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

City Hall has been especially busy of late, with everyone and their brother reaching out to city councilors and the mayor to argue their positions on the proposed mask mandate and an optional nonbinding resolution to be considered by councilors Wednesday.

That includes local political officials Ronda Vuillemont-Smith and Bob Jack. Vuillemont-Smith is chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, and Jack is the immediate past chairman.

“I had asked to speak with the mayor because I was kind of wanting to know which direction he felt that the council was going to go and I was going to encourage him to veto the mask mandate,” Vuillemont-Smith said. “I think he feels that, No. 1, the numbers aren’t there and that there is not a real big appetite for putting out mask mandates.

“And I think he showed that by coming out last week and saying that, ‘Hey, if a business owner doesn’t want you to come in if you are not wearing a mask, then they have a right to do that, and if you refuse to leave, then they can cite you for trespassing.' That is the way it is supposed to be.”

Vuillemont-Smith helped organize the "#NeverAgain Rally" last week to protest the council’s proposed mask mandate. She said Tuesday that she also opposes a proposed resolution urging Tulsans to follow federal guidelines for masking and vaccines.

“A resolution is nothing more, in my opinion, than them patting themselves on the back to be able to say that, ‘Hey, I did something,’” she said.

Jack, a longtime construction executive, has been active — and vocal — in local GOP politics for years. Earlier this year, a city councilor asked Bynum to pull Jack’s appointment to the city’s Infrastructure Development Advisory Board over comments he had made regarding north Tulsa residents and other allegedly offensive remarks.

Bynum, a Republican, refused to pull the nomination, arguing that Jack’s professional credentials — not his politics — were what councilors should consider when weighing his nomination. Jack eventually was approved for the board.

Bynum did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Last week he said he would not be speaking publicly about the City Council’s proposed masked mandate until after Wednesday’s vote.

Amanda Swope, chairwoman of the Tulsa County Democratic Party, said her organization supports the mask mandate but has not requested to speak with Bynum about the issue.

“We did a text message campaign over the last week — quite frankly, the last two weeks — encouraging them (party members) to be reaching out to their specific city councilors, to either email them or call them and show their support for a mask mandate,” Swope said.

City Councilor Connie Dodson said mask mandates always generate more impassioned responses from constituents than any other subject.

“But this time around I am getting considerably more noes than I am yeses,” Dodson said.

Among the “yeses” is the Tulsa Craft Brewery Alliance, which sent a letter to city councilors and the mayor on Tuesday urging passage of the mask mandate. The alliance includes 10 local breweries, including Heirloom Rustic Ales, Cabin Boys Brewery and The Taproom at Marshall Brewing.

“For the first time in our young industry’s history, we called an emergency meeting last week because of our concerns with mounting hospitalizations,” the letter states. “We are asking for your leadership this Wednesday by enacting a mask mandate.

“Cases and hospitalizations are already creating a healthcare emergency, and we are greatly concerned for the safety of our staffs, our customers and our future financial revenues.”

Michael Junk, manager of public and government affairs for QuikTrip, said he has spoken with at least one city councilor to express his company’s views on the proposed mask mandate.

QuikTrip — as it does across the nation — will continue to adhere to all state and local mandates, Junk said.

“However, the burden of enforcement should not be placed on private business,” he said.

Featured video: Tulsa mayor asked about Oklahoma state GOP chair's Holocaust comment

Aug. 19, 2021 video. In July, the Oklahoma Republican Party facebook page used the yellow Star of David in a post to rally against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.
+1 
082521-tul-nws-vuillemont-smith-ronda

Vuillemont-Smith

 JOHN CLANTON

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

On the agenda

Two COVID-19-related measures are on the City Council’s 5 p.m. agenda Wednesday: a mask mandate for people 4 years of age and older and a nonbinding resolution urging Tulsans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for masking and vaccinations.

Councilors will discuss the two proposals during a committee meeting Wednesday morning, at which time they could decide to pull one of the proposals.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be held in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 175 E. Second St.

Those attending the meeting must wear a mask.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

House Dems push Biden to extend August 31 deadline

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park
Politics

Anti-maskers and anti-vaxers gather at Veterans Park

  • Updated

A general theme of a rally Friday evening connected COVID-19 (described as a bioweapon developed by the Chinese, possibly with the assistance of Dr. Anthony Fauci), fear-enforced totalitarianism, election fraud, the military-industrial complex, and medical professionals who are either lying or don't know what they're talking about.

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate
Politics

It's not you: There's lots of mixed messages being sent regarding Tulsa's proposed mask mandate

  • Updated

The city on Monday announced that all employees and visitors will be required to wear masks in public spaces within City Hall. Only hours later, the City Council held a special public meeting to discuss implementing a citywide mask mandate.

Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

COVID surge in Oklahoma schools prompts quick pivots to distance learning

+3
Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's
Politics

Lankford's 2022 campaign launch contrasts with primary opponent's

  • Updated

In a counterpoint to the bruising style of those within his own party who would see Oklahoma's junior senator cast out, Sen. James Lankford quietly discussed foreign policy with a former secretary of state for 45 minutes, reminded the several hundred in attendance that an election is coming next year, and deferred to another former Trump administration figure for opening and closing remarks.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News