In leadup to Wednesday's City Council vote on COVID-19 restrictions, Bynum meets with local GOP officials

City Hall has been especially busy of late, with everyone and their brother reaching out to city councilors and the mayor to argue their positions on the proposed mask mandate and an optional nonbinding resolution to be considered by councilors Wednesday.

That includes local political officials Ronda Vuillemont-Smith and Bob Jack. Vuillemont-Smith is chairwoman of the Tulsa County Republican Party, and Jack is the immediate past chairman.

“I had asked to speak with the mayor because I was kind of wanting to know which direction he felt that the council was going to go and I was going to encourage him to veto the mask mandate,” Vuillemont-Smith said. “I think he feels that, No. 1, the numbers aren’t there and that there is not a real big appetite for putting out mask mandates.

“And I think he showed that by coming out last week and saying that, ‘Hey, if a business owner doesn’t want you to come in if you are not wearing a mask, then they have a right to do that, and if you refuse to leave, then they can cite you for trespassing.' That is the way it is supposed to be.”