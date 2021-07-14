Imminently dangerous: Fire marshal calls conditions at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments 'appalling'

Tulsa’s fire marshal described conditions at Vista Shadow Mountain apartments on Wednesday as appalling and said 83 of the complex’s 100 structures are in imminently dangerous condition.
“At this point, we’ll say there is not a building on the property that we’re going to let them occupy,” Fire Marshal Andy Teeter told city councilors.
The fire marshal and the city's Working in Neighborhoods Department have cited the apartment complex with numerous violations of the city’s fire and building maintenance codes and ordered all tenants out of the apartment complex by July 21 and the buildings secured by July 28. The fire marshal has also issued criminal citations for unsafe conditions.
Yet 36 buildings still have residents in them, Teeter said.
“They need to be out right now,” he said.
The Vista Shadow Mountain apartments, 6000 S. Memorial Drive, are owned by a New Jersey-based company named CiTYR, according to Tulsa County Assessor's Office records.
Complex management did not return a call for comment from the Tulsa World on Wednesday.
City Councilor Lori Decter Wright had invited Teeter, other city officials and housing advocates to update the City Council on their efforts to address the crisis at the complex.
Wright and state Rep. Melissa Provenzano visited VSM over the Fourth of July weekend as residents in 50 apartments faced a deadline to get out of their homes because they had been deemed uninhabitable by management. The visit came just days before the city was to shut off the complex’s water for failing to pay a $108,000 past-due bill. The potential catastrophe was averted with a last-minute payment.
Wright told her fellow councilors Wednesday that a common misconception about Vista Shadow Mountain is that it serves exclusively low-income tenants, when in fact it is a mixed-income complex with rents ranging from $700 to $1,400 a month. Unfortunately, she added, the deplorable conditions at VSM are not uncommon in Tulsa.
“There are more of these scenarios in our city, and I think we’re shining a light, and I think we need to have a broader discussion about policy and a game plan” for moving forward, Wright said.
Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, a nonprofit advocacy group, was among the volunteers who recently hosted a pop-up resource clinic for VSM tenants.
“I heard some of the most appalling stories that I have heard in my career,” Gligo said. “Everything from service animals having to be put down because of exposure to toxic mold to the units that were so deteriorated through no fault of the tenants that people could walk from one apartment into the next.”
Gligo said 76 households, totaling about 100 people, from VSM showed up at the clinic seeking assistance.
“The fact of the matter is that we have very few options for the folks except to move them out,” she said.
Part of Wednesday’s discussion focused on what that would entail. Gligo estimated that in a worst-case scenario, about $625,000 would be needed to help residents transition into new housing. The funds would go toward everything from temporary housing to security deposits to moving costs.
Jeff Jaynes, executive director of Restore Hope Ministries, said his organization has received 75 applications from VSM tenants for federal emergency rental assistance.
“This is not the last this will happen,” Jaynes said. “Years ago, one of our housing inspectors came back to me, and he had previously served in Iraq in the infantry. He said he cleared mud huts in Iraq that were in better condition than some of the apartments he saw in Tulsa.”
Wright and fellow Councilor Phil Lakin are scheduled to update Mayor G.T. Bynum on VSM on Thursday. Lakin, chief executive officer of Tulsa Community Foundation, said he believes the private and philanthropic community would be willing to take part in a public-private initiative to raise the money needed to help Vista Shadow Mountain residents find new housing.
The City Council needs to act, too, Lakin said.
"We need to stand up a working group and figure out how to keep VSM from happening anywhere else in our community, sooner rather than later," Lakin said.