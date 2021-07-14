Imminently dangerous: Fire marshal calls conditions at Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments 'appalling'

Wright and state Rep. Melissa Provenzano visited VSM over the Fourth of July weekend as residents in 50 apartments faced a deadline to get out of their homes because they had been deemed uninhabitable by management. The visit came just days before the city was to shut off the complex’s water for failing to pay a $108,000 past-due bill. The potential catastrophe was averted with a last-minute payment.

Wright told her fellow councilors Wednesday that a common misconception about Vista Shadow Mountain is that it serves exclusively low-income tenants, when in fact it is a mixed-income complex with rents ranging from $700 to $1,400 a month. Unfortunately, she added, the deplorable conditions at VSM are not uncommon in Tulsa.

“There are more of these scenarios in our city, and I think we’re shining a light, and I think we need to have a broader discussion about policy and a game plan” for moving forward, Wright said.

Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, a nonprofit advocacy group, was among the volunteers who recently hosted a pop-up resource clinic for VSM tenants.