Hundreds show up for meeting, opinions mixed on tax incentive to lure huge plant to MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor

PRYOR — Mayes County residents gathered at the fairgrounds here Tuesday night to discuss the possible establishment of a tax increment financing district to lure a massive electric battery plant to MidAmerica Industrial Park.

But the real question was simple: Would such a large project be a good thing for the community or a bad thing?

Among the dozens of people who stood up to speak, the answer was mixed.

Brent Taylor, the longtime owner of Fred Taylor Furniture, urged county commissioners to establish the TIF.

“What I think is that Pryor is a can-do town, and it has a can-do attitude,” Taylor said.

Phyllis Radcliffe spoke in opposition to the TIF, citing concerns about the plant’s environmental impact, the use of government subsidies to bring it to town, and the secret nature of the project — themes that were repeated throughout the night by critics of the proposal.

“One thing about this TIF: It is not about Americanism, American exceptionalism or free markets. This is corporate greed and manipulation,” Radcliffe said.

More than one speaker said that while they favor growth, the area does not have the infrastructure to support such a massive project.

“I just think there’s a lot to continue to still discuss and look at. … We’re not there yet,” said Kindsey Peper.

The proposed TIF district would cover 588 acres of the 8,900-acre MidAmerica complex and remain in place for 12 years.

The development would lead to the creation of up to 6,000 new direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs, 16,000 new housing units and a population increase of 18,000, according to the project plan.

If the development, labeled Project Ocean, does not come to fruition, the TIF would be dissolved.

TIFs allow governmental entities to use a portion of property taxes generated within the district to invest in the district’s infrastructure, providing an incentive for private investment.

As the land is developed and its value increases incrementally, the corresponding increases, or increments, in property taxes are directed back into the project to pay for public infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water.

The project the TIF would support is widely expected to be a Panasonic electric battery plant.

The estimated increment revenue to be generated by the TIF is about $300 million.

Project Ocean would receive $100 million, and MidAmerica would receive $50 million to fund infrastructure needs.

The remaining $150 million would go to the local taxing entities: Mayes County, Mayes County Common School Fund, Northeast Tech, Mayes County Health Department and the Chouteau-Mazie Public School District.

The appropriations are intended to help the entities accommodate the increased population and demands for service that are expected to come with the project.

Tuesday’s meeting came a day after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law another incentives package designed to land the project.

House Bill 4455 would provide up to $698 million in rebates based on capital investment and job creation.

The measure calls for a 3.4% state rebate on qualified capital expenditures with a minimum investment of $3.6 billion and a maximum of $4.5 billion. The rebates also require meeting certain employment minimums and other conditions over five years.

The 10-year rebate program would be paid from state savings through the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development — or LEAD — Fund, which was created as part of HB 4455.

Oklahoma reportedly is competing with Kansas to land the massive manufacturing plant. The Kansas Legislature earlier this year approved $1.3 billion in economic development incentives for the project.

The Kansas City Star has reported that the likely Kansas location would be the Sunflower Army Ammunition site south of De Soto.

Stitt spoke via video at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, telling the crowd of more than 300 people the state strongly supports the creation of the TIF.

“Without the approval of this, we are not going to be able to win it,” he said. “So it’s super important that we get this across the finish line.”

Sherry Alexander, director of business development at MidAmerica, said the organization is already working with local communities to plan for the infrastructure they will need to support such a large venture.

“Get involved and help us, and let’s get on the same page,” she said. “Because there is strength in numbers, and that is what we need to be doing right now.”

Mayes County commissioners are expected to vote Thursday on a resolution establishing the TIF.

Featured video: Pryor's MidAmerica Industrial Park

