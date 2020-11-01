For $35,000, you, too, could have been a presidential candidate in Oklahoma.

That’s how much Kanye West and two others with essentially zero chance of winning or even having a significant impact on the presidential election here or nationwide paid to get their names (and the names of their running mates) on Oklahoma’s 2020 presidential ballot.

This is the first year presidential candidates have been able to buy their way onto the Oklahoma ballot. Prior to 2017, they had to be the nominee of a recognized party — currently Republican, Democrat and Libertarian — or submit a petition with the signatures of registered voters equal to 3% of ballots cast in the most recent election for governor.

Thus, Oklahoma has a record six names on its 2020 presidential ballot:

Republican Donald Trump

Libertarian Jo Jorgenson

Democrat Joe Biden

Independent Jade Simmons

Independent Kanye West

Independent Brock Pierce

That is the order the names will appear on the ballot, as determined by random draw among the party nominees first and then the independents. In other words, independent candidates cannot appear above party nominees.

Why West, Pierce and Simmons chose to put their names on the ballot in Oklahoma is unclear.

West, an entertainer, music producer and fashion designer, has relatives in the Oklahoma City area and has been mentioned as a stalking horse for Trump in some swing states. The idea was that West, who is Black, would pull African American voters away from Biden and the Democratic party, thus aiding Trump.

But Oklahoma isn’t a swing state, and Trump doesn’t seem to need much help here.

Pierce is a former child actor best known for the "Mighty Ducks" movies. As an adult he’s become heavily invested in cryptocurrency and technology.

Simmons is a former Miss America runner-up whose primary occupations seem to be concert pianist and motivational speaker.

“From the candidates’ point of view, there are reasons to spend $35,000 to be on the ballot in Oklahoma, which isn’t really competitive,” said Oklahoma State University political scientist Matt Motta.

Bottom line, he said, it’s usually about recognition. Individual candidates may be committed to an ideal or to self-promotion, but usually they’re looking to the future.

“People forget that in 2000 the current president (Trump) challenged Patrick Buchanan to appear on the Reform Party ballot,” Motta said.

Six presidential candidates, by the way, is not a particularly large number. Vermont and Colorado each have 21. Arkansas and Louisiana each have 13.

Historically, though, Oklahoma’s presidential ballot has been one of the hardest in the country to crack. Five names made the list for the state’s first presidential election in 1908, and no more than four have appeared since.

Five parties received votes in 1916, but one of them — the Progressive Party — did not have a candidate after Theodore Roosevelt refused the nomination.

Third-party and independent candidates have occasionally made some impact on Oklahoma elections, most notably the Socialist Party before World War I, George Wallace’s American Party in 1968 and Ross Perot’s 1992 independent campaign.

But none of those really affected the outcome of the election in Oklahoma, and Motta said there’s even less chance the Libertarian Jorgenson and the three independent candidates on the 2020 ballot will make much of a dent.

For one thing, he said, people who vote for long-shot candidates tend to be “die hards” who very well might stay home rather than vote for a Republican or Democrat.

Or, they are more interested in down-ballot races.

Oklahomans accustomed to seeing only two or three options for president might be taken aback by this year’s six, especially with Biden buried in the middle of the list. Political scientists say ballot order can make a difference in voting.

But Motta thinks not this time.

“I don’t think the presence of these other candidates will cause much confusion,” he said.

But it may cause some wondering about why three of them paid $35,000 each to be on the ballot in Oklahoma.

