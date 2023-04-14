OKLAHOMA CITY — State Superintendent Ryan Walters rejected a request that he appear before a legislative committee to answer lawmakers' questions about the state agency he leads.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Thursday said Walters has declined an invitation to appear before the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Education.

"He would be the first agency head in state history to not appear before a House committee at the House's request, so I need to make sure he understands the implications of the situation," McCall told reporters. The speaker said he planned to reach back out to Walters in the coming days.

Committee Chairman Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, who has been critical of Walters, first invited the superintendent to appear before the panel last month to answer questions about State Department of Education operations.

McBride also said he had questions about some of Walters' public statements about the problems plaguing districts, including the superintendent's remarks about "pornography" in school libraries.

In a statement, Walters did not directly address the request that he appear before McBride's committee.

"The topic of porn has been talked to death," Walters said in a statement. "Results are needed, and I acted. Parents and kids want a safe and healthy environment for learning, not political grandstanding."

Walters recently sent state lawmakers a packet of information alleging several districts had library books containing explicit material. He also listed nearly 200 books he said don't belong in schools.

The Legislature has the ability to compel people to testify in committee hearings through a subpoena. McCall said he doesn't want to have to resort to such measures.

"Republicans hold all the statewide offices," McCall said. "The Legislature is (under) supermajority control. I don't know why we should have to compel anybody to come talk to the Legislature."

In a response to questions about why the superintendent declined to appear before the House committee, Walters spokesman Matt Langston took a swipe at McBride.

Oklahomans should be asking why McBride wants pornography in schools, Langston said. McBride has said he opposes obscene materials in schools, adding he wants more information about which districts allegedly have the so-called "pornography" Walters has railed against.

"Rep. McBride has shown himself to be disingenuous and is unaccountable with his rhetoric," Langston said in a statement. "A three-ring circus has more order than his committee. His lack of action and selective misunderstanding for inappropriate material brings questions to his authenticity."

McBride said Walters' refusal to appear before lawmakers sets a bad precedent. The lawmaker said he asked the Governor's Office on Thursday to encourage Walters to appear before the committee.

Lawmakers are getting questions from their constituents about how the Department of Education is being run and what the agency is doing to move the state forward on education, McBride said.

"This is not about me," he said. "This is the House of Representatives that asked him to come and appear before the committee and answer questions from teachers, superintendents and parents in our districts."

McBride has previously criticized Walters' continued focus on culture war issues. He once said he wanted to put the superintendent "in a box."