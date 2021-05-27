House passes anti-vaccination measure, may be finished for the session

The Oklahoma House of Representatives apparently heard its last few bills of the session Wednesday afternoon, including one that prohibits schools, colleges and universities from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

Senate Bill 658, by Sen. Rob Standridge, also makes it more difficult for schools to impose mask mandates and bans them from requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks.

Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, who carried the bill in the House, and Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw, couched the issue in terms of personal freedom and parental rights, while opponents said individuals should not have the freedom to jeopardize the health and safety of those around them.

"Every once in awhile it's about community, about looking out for your neighbor," said Rep. Forrest Bennett, R-Oklahoma City. "I think five, ten, fifteen years from now, we'll look back on this and some of us will think differently about it. I think some will feel a little bit embarrassed."

"The most important issues in this discussion are liberty and parental rights," said Olsen. "Liberties of people are paramount. ... Parents have the right to make these choices for their children."