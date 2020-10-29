Hour-plus voting wait times being seen in Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY - Despite Oklahoma’s unusually wacky weather early voting began Thursday and will run through Saturday afternoon. Long lines were spotted in Cleveland and Oklahoma counties on Thursday morning.

Voters at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds began lining up at 6:20 a.m. By mid-morning, voters were told the wait times were 75-90 minutes before they could get in the door.

At the Oklahoma County Election Board, a line of voters started forming at 5:30 a.m. Thursday and stretched around the building. The vehicle line for handicapped voting stretched at least a half mile.

Voters at the Pottawatomie County Election Board in Shawnee wait in the rain Thursday. [Photo courtesy Karalisa Duncan]

