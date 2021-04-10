Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

Cue said that like her, the residents she is hearing from are concerned about the number of multi-family dwellings in the district.

The district has 13,341 multi-family housing units — including more than 9,000 within a two-mile radius of 81st Street and Lewis Avenue — more than any other City Council district, according to a report by the Indian Nations Council of Governments. Wright’s district has the second most with approximately 12,400.

Housing developments financed with federal low-income tax credits and tax-exempt bonds are required to maintain their low-income units for 30 years, Beavers said, regardless of whether ownership of the building changes. The only way that requirement goes away is if the building is foreclosed.

Exact Capital plans to use federal low-income financing for its Wyndham Hotel repurposing, while Veteran Services USA said it has yet to finalize its long-term financing plans.

“Our intention is to create a mixed-use, mixed-income property that will meet and exceed the needs of the Tulsa community and introduce a nationally recognized hotel brand,” said Bruce Brown, resident operations manager for Veteran Services USA. “We feel this project is a win-win and much-needed boost for jobs in the city following the impacts of COVID-19. "