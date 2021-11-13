Hotel to Housing failed to make good on promises to the homeless, former employees say

Dogs, drugs, damage and disarray

Nurse practitioner Amber Vieux figured she’d be consulted when it came time to decide who would get permanent housing and who wouldn’t. As the person in charge of the hotel’s health clinic, she’d gotten to know many of the clients and believed she could contribute to the conversation. Much to her surprise and disappointment, those discussions never happened.

“I was the medical provider. … At the very least, I should have been involved in some of these conversations,” Vieux said. “I didn’t even know it was happening until the people had already been told they were being put out, and they would come into my clinic having emotional mental breakdowns because of how scared they were and begging me to help them.”

Vieux said about 10 to 20 clients a week were being sent back onto the streets in the last month the hotel was operating, and most were no better prepared for life outside the hotel than they had been when they entered.

“There was no incentive for them to kind of practice skills that would make them more successful once they were on their own, maybe in an apartment, like taking care of property, showing up for (appointments), just communication with their case workers,” Vieux said.