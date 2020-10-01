Homeless outreach
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
No explanation for the move has been provided, but Nick Doctor confirmed that he had been let go; Mayor G.T. Bynum did not respond to a request for comment.
- Updated
No explanation for the move has been provided, but Nick Doctor confirmed that he had been let go; Mayor G.T. Bynum did not respond to a request for comment.
- Updated
No explanation for the move has been provided, but Nick Doctor confirmed that he had been let go; Mayor G.T. Bynum did not respond to a request for comment.
- Updated
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority this week approved a contract with Sherwood Construction Co., Inc. of Tulsa to fund a project to improve a four-mile stretch of the highway.
- Updated
According to statistics posted by the Tulsa Police Department, Tulsa had 54 homicides through the end of August. At that rate, it would have 81 by the end of the year.
- Updated
The mask mandate approved by city councilors in mid-July set the minimum age requirement at 18.
- Updated
The poll shows Sen. Jim Inhofe, a Republican who has been in the Senate since 1994, with a 16-point lead over Democratic nominee Abby Broyles, 46% to 30%, with the undecided vote close to 20%.
- Updated
City officials have been grappling with what to do with the sign since activitists painted it in the historic Greenwood District without receiving proper authorization.
- Updated
Sen. Lankford said it was the “height of hypocrisy” to push Trump to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if necessary in January since Democrats challenged the outcome of the 2000 presidential election all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
- Updated
Tulsa County Republicans will have a #Drivefor45 "rolling rally" from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.