Hern says 'no' to Senate campaign

A spot on the House Ways and Means Committee beats a shot at the U.S. Senate, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern has decided.

"This isn't about the pay or a second career," Hern said Tuesday in a telephone interview. "It's about how I could best help Oklahoma and the United States of America.

"I've been blessed to get on Ways and Means," he said. "It's very important for us to have someone on there from the Oklahoma delegation. I was very fortunate to get on there my second term, and if things go according to the way they look, I could be chairman of one of the subcommittees."

Ways and Means is the U.S. House of Representatives' oldest standing committee and one of its most powerful, with control of tax policy and substantial influence on many other aspects of domestic lawmaking. Until Hern's appointment in 2021, Oklahoma had not had a Ways and Means member in 20 years.

Hern expects only token opposition for reelection this year, but many thought he would make a run at the Senate seat being surrendered by Jim Inhofe at the end of the current Congress.

But Hern said the Senate is "a nice, shiny object" but that staying in the House "was not a hard decision for me."

Asked what he thought about his odds of winning a crowded Republican Senate primary, Hern said, "I don't know, but I think they would have been great. I've been in a situation where nobody thought I could win a House seat.

"That wasn't what it was about," said Hern. "It was about how I could best serve Oklahoma."

Although the Senate has 100 members and the House 435, Hern said he thinks he can get more done in the latter because, he said, less depends on seniority. This is partly because of a steady churn of House membership over the past decade but also because of changes in the rules and culture of the chamber.

"Being in business for 35 years, I've been on the other side of changing tax policy and changing health care policy," Hern said. "Now to be on the other side, that's exactly why I ran for Congress."

Announced Republican candidates for the Senate seat are 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon, Inhofe's former Chief of Staff Luke Holland and state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow. Former 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn on Tuesday became the first Democrat to enter the race.

Filing for all state and federal offices is April 13-15.

