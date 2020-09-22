Hern says COVID-19 changing both businesses and their customers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses have had to adapt to cope with the COVID-19 pandamic, but so have their customers, 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern said Monday.

As the lead presenter for a live-streamed The Hill program on e-commerce and small business, Hern said small-business owners have had to squeeze years of transition into a few months.

“I really feel for those small businesses that are having to accelerate a ... five-, 10-year horizon they set to evolve to a digital platform and having to do it in four, five, six months — 90 days — in order to stay viable,” Hern said.

Outside of politics, Hern is best-known for his involvement with McDonald’s franchises — most of which he no longer owns — but his first business was a sole proprietor software company and he has also been involved in banking, construction, agriculture and manufacturing startups.

Hern said online platforms and the pandemic have “How many people have you talked to over the years who’ve said, ‘I’d never buy anything online, it’s not safe.’ Now they’re buying a lot of things online.