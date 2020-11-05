Health Department to begin providing all communities with hospitilization numbers

The differing approaches to combating the pandemic has manifested itself most starkly in hospitalization rates. In Tulsa — the only community in the area with a mask mandate — COVID-related hospitalizations have been on the rise, and according to Bynum last week, the “vast majority” of patients are from out of town.

Bynum said his primary request to the city officials on the call Wednesday “was that they arrange a time for their councils to meet with local hospital leaders on mitigation strategies that could protect our regional capacity for emergency medical care.”

Stephens said Dart used Wednesday’s meeting to recommend that the communities participating in the discussion implement mask mandates.

“In fact, he recommended that they be implemented from county line to county line to protect Tulsa County residents and slow the spread of COVID-19 within Tulsa County,” Stephens said.

Dart also stressed that preventing the spread of COVID-19 through the three Ws — wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance — remains of paramount importance.

“Prevention is the more important conversation to have than hospital capacity, because by preventing the spread of the virus we can reduce the need for additional capacity,” Stephens said.