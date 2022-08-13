HD 66 candidates try to put daylight between them in advance of runoff

What a difference an incumbent makes.

House District 66 doesn't have one this year for the first time in more than a decade, and the result was a four-man Republican primary that whittled the slate to two candidates for the Aug. 23 runoff.

Longtime Rep. Jadine Nollan, first elected to serve HD 66 in November 2010, is term-limited.

Republican voters will decide Aug. 23 whether Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs or Clay Staires of Skiatook will move on to the November general election against the lone Democrat to file for the seat, James Rankin of Sand Springs.

“One huge difference between the two of us is that my opponent was a registered Democrat just a few years ago, and he voted in 2016 for either Hillary or Bernie to run against President Trump,” Staires wrote in response to a questionnaire. “As a longtime Republican, I have demonstrated a consistent dedication to conservative Republican principles and proudly supported Donald Trump in 2016.”

Renfrow responded to the questionnaire that he hadn't, in fact, “always been a republican. I was brought up in a more liberal family."

"I was raised in a different world than I want my children to grow up in,” he said, adding that he "had to work hard and fight to gain my blessings."

“As I became an adult and learned to be a responsible voter, researching the issues, I paved my own way," Renfrow said. "I established conservative values to raise my family and ensure the government provides a framework without intruding into our lives.”

Both men support unfettered Second Amendment rights, restrictions on abortion and eliminating the state grocery sales tax. Both say they are concerned about election integrity and worry about federal government intrusion in state and local affairs.

But while both support a parent's right to choose where their children attend school, the specific question about where the funding goes put a little daylight between the two.

“The tax dollars paid in by parents should benefit their children by following those children to the school of their choice,” Renfrow wrote.

“This will not only open up private school options to those who may not have previously had the opportunity, but it will allow children who transfer within public school districts to have their tax dollars follow them to the school they choose.”

Staires said the issue “begins with an important question: ‘Do you believe we have a civil responsibility to financially support public services like roads, schools (and) sanitation?’”

“I believe each of us have that responsibility for public services, and Oklahoma kids are worth investing in. ‘School Choice’ is already a reality through our open-transfer law. The voucher conversation is about how that choice will be funded.

“I am not in favor of using state revenues to pay for personal choice,” Staires wrote. “I want to be a part of the transformation ... so families will desire to choose public schools as their first choice.”

Staires, 57, was a public school teacher and coach for 15 years in Oklahoma and Kansas. He and his wife, Lisa Staires, founded a consulting company in 2012. They have two daughters.

Renfrow, 45, has been a nurse at the Oklahoma Heart Institute for 17 years. He and his wife, Gini Renfrow, a nurse practitioner and an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa, have two children.

HD 66, which previously comprised most of Sand Springs and only a few smaller areas outside the city, was reconfigured fairly dramatically through the 2020 redistricting process.

It now encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs — but far from all of it — as well as Sperry and Skiatook to the north and a large swath of the rural areas in surrounding Osage and Tulsa counties.

Six other House runoffs, all Republican, also are Aug. 23:

HD 13 (Muskogee, Wagoner, McIntosh counties): It doesn't get any closer than this primary was, with Neil Hays of Checotah and Carlisa Rogers of Muskogee each getting 863 votes and the other two candidates close behind.

Rogers, 48, and her husband, Scott, own a nursing home and medical equipment company. In 2020, they went to Nevada as part of a group questioning the presidential election results in that state.

Hays, 49, is a former college baseball player and high school teacher who for a number of years has operated his own insurance business.

Runoff winner faces Democrat Jim Haley in the general election.

HD 21 (Bryan, Marshall counties): Cody Maynard, a 36-year-old business administrator for Victory Life Church's 11 locations, received 41.4% in a four-way primary, 8.5 points ahead of Dustin Reid, 31, a Calera rancher and Choctaw Nation employee.

Maynard's endorsements include state Reps. Jay Steagall, R-Yukon, and Gerrid Hendrix, R-Altus, and Americans for Prosperity.

Reid's include Gun Owners of America, Choctaw Chief Gary Batton and Bryan County Sheriff Johnny Christian.

HD 21 will be decided in the runoff.

HD 31 (Logan, Oklahoma counties): Guthrie attorney Collin Duel finished almost 10 points ahead of Karmin Grider, a self-described freelance business and leadership consultant, in a three-way primary.

Duel, 33, is an Army combat veteran with four deployments to Afghanistan. After his discharge, he earned bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Oklahoma and now has a solo practice in Guthrie.

Grider, 32, is a former Logan County GOP official associated with the Ekklesia, a Christian religious and political sect that describes itself as "the called out and sent ones who are redeemed image bearers classified as Sons of God."

This is Grider's second try at HD 31.

HD 31 will be decided in the runoff.

HD 34 (Payne County): Michael Baughman, a 23-year-old bakery employee, came within a whisker of winning a three-way primary earlier this summer. Runner-up Andrew Muchmore, a 56-year-old termite and pest control business owner, has to make up about 15 points in the runoff.

A member of a prominent north-central Oklahoma family, Muchmore was an unsuccessful candidate for state House District 34 in 2014.

The winner opposes Democratic incumbent Trish Ranson in the general election.

HD 36 (Oklahoma, Cleveland counties): Redistricting moved this one from Tulsa and Osage counties to eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Cleveland counties.

Longtime Oklahoma City police officer John George, 54, finished first in a five-way Republican primary, with Anita Raglin, a 62-year-old small-business owner, second at 33.4%.

George has received substantial support from law enforcement interests, while Raglin says she has not taken contributions from lobbyists or political action committees.

HD 36 will be decided in the runoff.

HD 87 (Oklahoma): Scott Esk, who badly lost a 2014 primary after saying gay people are "worthy of stoning," finished 13 votes ahead of business owner Gloria Bannister in the June primary.

Esk, 56, is a self-described Christian Constitutionalist and a self-employed courier.

Bannister, 51, and her husband operate an auto racing track and an organic produce business.

The runoff winner will face Democrat Ellyn Hefner in the Nov. 8 general election.

Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.