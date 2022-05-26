Haven't received a new voter ID card yet? Tulsa County Election Board wants to know

Have you received your new voter identification card in the mail?

That’s the question Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman wants people to think about and answer as soon as possible.

Since mid-April, her office has sent out new voter ID cards to the county's approximately 370,000 registered voters, and about 40,000 have been returned to the Election Board as undeliverable.

That’s 40,000 people who at one point registered to vote but now don’t have an updated voter registration card.

That doesn’t mean all of those people won’t be able to vote in this year’s federal, state and local elections, but for some — perhaps many — it might.

“If you show up in your polling place and your name is not in that precinct registry, that is a solid indication that you are in the wrong precinct,” Freeman said. “So even if you were to vote provisionally (with a provisional ballot), your vote would not count because you are not in the right precinct.”

Every 10 years, the Election Board sends out new voter identification cards to registered voters to reflect the new federal, state and local election district boundaries that are drawn in response to the latest U.S. Census figures.

As part of that process, voting precinct boundaries and polling stations are sometimes changed. This year the county Election Board decided to renumber the precincts to make the system simpler and easier for voters to understand.

All this means that many Tulsa County residents might find that the information on their voter registration cards — whether it be a precinct number, a polling location or a legislative district — has changed, even if they haven’t moved in the last decade.

And for those who have, chances are that their voter ID cards will look different than they did a decade ago.

“If you haven’t received your card, you need to figure out why, either by calling us or going to your voter portal and updating your information so that we can get a voter ID card to you right away,” Freeman said.

The number to call at the Tulsa County Election Board is 918-596-5771. The OK Voter Portal can be found online at ok.gov/elections.

Freeman said voters have until June 3 to update their voter registration information to ensure that they have the correct polling place for the June 28 federal, state and county primaries.

