Guns could be legal at next Tulsa State Fair

But Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado, who is in charge of security for the fair, said he’s OK with HB 4138. He said serious crimes are rare at the fair, but fights and armed robberies are not uncommon just outside Expo Square.

“I’ve read the bill,” Regalado said. “Would I support it? Yes. Are there issues with it? Yes. But you can’t legislate common sense.”

Regalado said he believes an individual’s right to protection overrides any negatives to allowing concealed weapons during the fair.

“There are guns at the fair now,” he said.

Regalado said his deputies confiscated 10 guns from nine individuals, whom he described as “crooks,” at the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

Asked to elaborate, Regalado said the people arrested were mostly gang members. When asked if legalizing concealed weapons might make it more likely for “bad guys” to bring guns to the fair, Regalado said his deputies would be on the lookout for them.

He gave a similar answer about the possibility of what are now fistfights at the fair turning into gun battles. He said deputies are already on the alert for altercations and know how to intervene before they turn violent.

