Growing number of Tulsa suburbs heeding the call to implement mask mandates

Thurmond said the city’s trespassing laws could be used by business owners who don’t want people to enter their buildings without a mask.

“Right now, if someone comes to your store, you have a sign up, and they are not wearing a mask, you have a constitutional right to call and say they are trespassing, the same as the law in Tulsa,” Thurmond said.

Broken Arrow’s infection rate is lower than the infection rates in the state’s other four largest cities — Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Edmond and Norman — each of which has a mask mandate in place, Thurmond said.

However, a report issued by the Oklahoma State Department of Health last week states that from Aug. 1 through Nov. 10, communities with mask mandates saw their COVID-19 numbers increase by 34%. In those parts of the state where mask mandates are not in place, cases increased by a combined 109% for the same time period.

Bynum said he was grateful to Jenks and Sapulpa for their efforts to slow the spread of the virus and that he hopes other municipalities will follow their lead.