Group opposes State Question 805, says changes will increase crime

  • Updated
The logo for Oklahomans United Against 805, a group campaigning against State Question 805 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - A group opposing State Question 805 officially launched a campaign Wednesday to discourage voters from supporting the measure in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 general election.

State Question 805 is a criminal justice reform measure that would prohibit enhanced sentences based on prior felony convictions for repeat nonviolent offenders.

The group Oklahomans United Against 805 is concerned that the state question would allow repeat offenders to “spend less time in prison, allowing them to return to the community to commit even more crime,” according to a press release.

Tricia Everest is serving as chair of the group. Everest also chairs the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, is a former assistant attorney general in Oklahoma and co-founded Palomar, a resource center in Oklahoma City for victims of domestic violence.

