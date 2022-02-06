Greater Tulsa PAC created to support City Council candidates has raised $21,350

A political action committee established last summer to support “pro-Tulsa” candidates for City Council has raised $21,350 in contributions and spent approximately $6,000, according to the latest financial disclosure reports filed with the City Clerk’s Office.
Creation of the Greater Tulsa PAC, also known as the GT PAC, was Mayor G.T. Bynum’s idea. In September, Bynum said he suggested forming the political action committee after hearing from supporters who wanted to help council candidates who share his goals for moving Tulsa forward.
“The committee was established as a vehicle for them to do so,” Bynum said at the time.
Contributions to the GT PAC include $20,350 from individuals and a $1,000 in-kind contribution. The largest contribution, of $2,000, came from Sara Pederson. Peggy Simmons, president and CEO of Public Service Company of Oklahoma, contributed $1,000, and Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, and Howard Barnett, president emeritus of Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, each contributed $500.
Many of the costs incurred by the PAC were for printing, food and other expenses associated with a September fundraiser.
Among the largest expenditures was $1,000 paid to Callie Heisten for her work as a fundraising consultant. Heisten’s husband, Jacob Heisten, is listed as chairman of the GT PAC and is the brother of Kathryn Junk, the mayor’s chief of staff. Junk’s husband, Michael Junk, served as Bynum’s first deputy mayor.
News of the PAC caught city councilors off guard and had some questioning whether the mayor would use it to try to oust them from office in this year’s City Council elections.
Tulsa’s municipal elections, including those for mayor and City Council, are nonpartisan, and Bynum — a lifelong Republican — has insisted that the PAC isn’t interested in promoting partisan politics.
Nor is he out to oust anyone from office, Bynum said Friday.
“That was never the intent of this,” he said. “I am coming at this from trying to be an ally of people who do a good job but might be targeted in the same way I did.”
During his 2020 reelection campaign, a dark money group spent $100,000 on negative ads against him, Bynum said, and to this day no one knows who contributed to that effort.
“And so it was a wake-up call to me that there are groups that are going to try to influence elections in Tulsa,” Bynum said. “And we can either sit back and say, ‘Oh, well, I guess that is how it’s going to be,’ or we can get more involved and engaged and organized to support good candidates.”
Bynum said his principal goals as mayor have been to make Tulsa safer and to ensure that it is a city of opportunity and investment. But that doesn’t mean he’s looking to support only those candidates who see the world exactly as he does, he said.
“It is not trying to spell out that somebody has to agree with me 100% of the time or I am going to try to get them out of office. That was the farthest thing from my mind in establishing this,” Bynum said.
What’s his definition of a pro-Tulsa candidate?
“I think it is people of diverse backgrounds and opinions who are focused on how we find common ground and move the city forward rather than focusing on differences and stoking division for their own political benefit,” Bynum said.
“So it is not a specific campaign platform as much as it is how people go about conducting and doing their jobs.”
Bynum reiterated Friday that it would be up to the PAC to determine which candidates it supports and that those decisions won’t be made until after the June 13-15 filing period.
“Right now it is entirely speculative as to who is going to file and run, so I couldn’t say.”
Tulsa’s municipal election is scheduled for Aug. 23, with a runoff election, if necessary, on Nov. 8.
