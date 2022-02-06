Greater Tulsa PAC created to support City Council candidates has raised $21,350

“And so it was a wake-up call to me that there are groups that are going to try to influence elections in Tulsa,” Bynum said. “And we can either sit back and say, ‘Oh, well, I guess that is how it’s going to be,’ or we can get more involved and engaged and organized to support good candidates.”

Bynum said his principal goals as mayor have been to make Tulsa safer and to ensure that it is a city of opportunity and investment. But that doesn’t mean he’s looking to support only those candidates who see the world exactly as he does, he said.

“It is not trying to spell out that somebody has to agree with me 100% of the time or I am going to try to get them out of office. That was the farthest thing from my mind in establishing this,” Bynum said.

What’s his definition of a pro-Tulsa candidate?

“I think it is people of diverse backgrounds and opinions who are focused on how we find common ground and move the city forward rather than focusing on differences and stoking division for their own political benefit,” Bynum said.

“So it is not a specific campaign platform as much as it is how people go about conducting and doing their jobs.”