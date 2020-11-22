Gov. Stitt's legal, other fees in tribal gaming disputes top $2 million

Those fees are included in the current total.

Lawmakers won one suit. The outcome of the other suit is pending.

The bulk of the funding for the fees comes out of annual and one-time assessments the state charges gaming tribes for oversight and administration of the compacts.

The Tribal Gaming Compliance Fund has a balance of $978,905.85, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

The invoices for the fees were supplied by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services in response to a Tulsa World request.

The state was billed for appearances in court, legal research and analysis, correspondence, meetings, document reviews and other items.

Some legal fees were billed at $400 an hour.

The firms involved include: Ryan Whaley, $1,019,738.87; Lytle Soule & Felty, $282,609; Revelation Consulting, $433,208.48; and Perkins Coie, $9,975.

In addition, the state paid Dykema Gossett, a law firm based in Lansing, Michigan, $216,816.12, which came out of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s budget.

An additional invoice for $48,359.35 from Dykema Gossett is outstanding.