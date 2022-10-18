Gov. Stitt declares special election for recreational marijuana state question

Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring a special election for the initiative petition State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana.
The date for the special election is set for Tuesday, March 7.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court had previously declined to order that SQ 820 be put on the Nov. 8 ballot after it said ballots could not be printed in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters.
The State Election Board said the internal deadline for printing the ballots was Aug. 26, according to the court’s order.
SQ 820 would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older.
Revenue from recreational cannabis sales would increase state and local funding for schools, health care and other services. The measure would also provide for the expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.
