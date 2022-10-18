 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Gov. Stitt declares special election for recreational marijuana state question

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation Tuesday afternoon declaring a special election for the initiative petition State Question 820, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

The date for the special election is set for Tuesday, March 7.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court had previously declined to order that SQ 820 be put on the Nov. 8 ballot after it said ballots could not be printed in time to comply with the deadline for mailing them to absentee voters.

The State Election Board said the internal deadline for printing the ballots was Aug. 26, according to the court’s order. 

Political observers had said putting State Question 820 on the Nov. 8 ballot would benefit Democrats in the election.

People are also reading…

SQ 820 would legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older.

Revenue from recreational cannabis sales would increase state and local funding for schools, health care and other services. The measure would also provide for the expungement of low-level marijuana convictions.

Featured video: Biden pardons thousands for cannabis possession

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of marijuana possession in a major new step towards destigmatizing the drug -- and fulfilling a promise to his supporters a month before midterm elections.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Southeast Tulsa state House district one of the few in play this cycle

Southeast Tulsa state House district one of the few in play this cycle

Democrat Melissa Provenzano won HD 79 in 2018 and successfully defended the seat in 2020, despite a substantial Republican advantage in registered voters. With time and redistricting, that margin has decreased from about 3,570 to about 1,650, but the GOP still views it as a potential pickup for nominee Paul Hassink.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious volcano like sand mound growing at bottom of South Dakota lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert