Gov. Stitt and Joy Hofmeister win their primaries and head toward November election

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday secured the Republican nomination.

Stitt, seeing his second term, defeated three other Republican challengers.

Stitt ran on a platform of tax cuts, increasing the state’s savings account and school choice.

Joy Hofmeister

Meanwhile, Democrats picked State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister.

Hofmeister switched to Democrat from Republican. She defeated former state Sen. Connie Johnson, who was making her second attempt at the office.

In the Nov. 8 general election, Stitt and Hofmeister will face Libertarian Natalie Bruno and former state Sen. Dr. Ervin Yen, who switched from Republican to independent to run.

